The two English teams left are West Ham and Liverpool. The Hammers have to play Bundesliga League leaders Bayer Leverkusen in their quarter-finals so it will be a tough ask for them to progress further in the competition.

Arguably with an easier run-in is Liverpool, who face Atalanta, who sit in 6th place in Serie A. If either of the two sides do make it through to the final it'll be an easy away trip across the Irish Sea to play in the final this May.

Dublin hosts the competition's climax and if you want to watch it then we're here to tell you exactly how to get tickets. We'll also explain how much they'll cost you and where/when you can watch the final.

More like this

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final 2024 at Ticombo

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

Want more ticketing news? Check out our going out page where we have guides on how to get FA Cup Final tickets, how to get Champions League Final tickets, and how to get MLB London Series tickets.

Where and when is the Europa League Final 2024?

The Aviva Stadium, Dublin. Getty

The Europa League Final 2024 will be played on Wednesday 22nd of May and Dublin will host it this year. It will be played at the Aviva Stadium, also known as the Dublin Arena/Lansdowne Road, and will kick off at 8pm.

22nd May 2024 – Dublin, Aviva Stadium

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final 2024 at Ticombo

How to get tickets for the Europa League Final 2024

Getting tickets for the Europa League Final 2024 is likely to be tricky. This is because the majority of tickets go to the fans of the clubs who are playing in the match. Often you have to have a certain amount of loyalty points or a season ticket to be in with a chance of attending.

This means that there are very few tickets available for people to get their hands on. One way to get tickets is through a ballot that UEFA hold each year. Again, this is extremely competitive so you're unlikely to get tickets this way. So, unless you win the ballot or know someone who can sort you a ticket, your options will usually be limited to expensive hospitality tickets or ticket resale sites.

If you don't want to miss the action then we recommend taking a look at Ticombo. Although we wouldn’t usually advise going to resale sites, Ticombo has a 4.7-star rating from Trustpilot and currently has over 300 tickets available for the Europa League Final 2024, with this number likely to rise. It's important to remember that when buying through resale sites such as these, you'll be paying a premium for tickets.

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final 2024 at Ticombo

You can also find official hospitality tickets at P1 Travel. With these packages you can get exclusive lounge access, luxury padded seats, food and drink and much more.

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

How much are tickets for the Europa League Final?

Sevilla won last year's Europa League. Getty

The prices for this year's Europa League Final 2024 tickets have not yet been confirmed but they are likely to be similar to the 2023 prices. Last year's tickets were priced in four different categories ranging from €40 to €150.

Of course, these are the regular tickets which are very hard to get your hands on. If you want to go down the resale route, you'll be paying a lot more. Currently, the cheapest Europa League Final 2024 ticket on Ticombo is £1,453, this is likely to change (and possibly get cheaper) as we get closer to the final and more tickets become available.

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final 2024 from £1,453 at Ticombo

Buy tickets for the Europa League Final hospitality tickets at P1 Travel

Alternatively, you can save your money and watch the remainder of Europa League fixtures, including the Quarter Finals, Semis, and Final, by adding TNT Sports to your Sky subscription for just £28 a month.

Watch all remaining Europa League games on Sky Sport with a TNT Sports package

Advertisement

Want more from Radio Times? See our guides on the best nine theme parks, the best F1 experience days, the best West End shows.