If your hometown venue wasn't on the original line-up of shows, don't fear, Manford has added a whopping 52 extra dates to his A Manford All Seasons tour!

In 2005, the Salford born comedian was nominated for the coveted Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and in 2006, he joined team captain Dave Spikey on Channel 4’s comedy series, 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Manford was then invited to join as a team captain in 2007.

Since then, Manford has appeared on the stage and television alike. He’s toured the UK with his stand-up shows Turning Into My Dad, First World Problems, Muddle Class, and Like Me. He’s also taken part in Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, presented BBC One's First & Last, and ITV's What Would Your Kid Do?, and even performed on ITV’s The Masked Singer as a hedgehog.

To see Manford live on stage (probably not as a hedgehog), here's how to get tickets.

Buy Jason Manford tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Jason Manford touring in 2024?

When speaking about his upcoming tour, Manford said: "People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy.

"It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no Ofcom! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it's been ages."

Back in October 2023, the 42-year-old announced UK tour dates from 10th November 2024 until 24th October 2025. Now, the comedian has added 52 extra dates, and we've included the ones starting from 25th September 2024 until 9th November 2024.

As there are still tickets left for the first tour announcement, we've included all dates and venues in one neat list below.

How much do Jason Manford UK tour tickets cost?

Jason Manford. Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images for The National Lottery

At the time of writing, tickets for A Manford All Seasons will set you back from £25 not including the booking fee.

Buy Jason Manford tickets at Ticketmaster

How to get Jason Manford UK tour tickets

Tickets for the original UK tour dates are on sale right now (the dates listed from 10th November 2024 until 24th October 2025).

Pre-sale for the new dates, which include the warm up shows — titled A Manford All Seasons (Work In Progress) — will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 24th April) at 10am.

General on sale will happen two days later on Friday 26th April, also at 10am.

If you’d like a little helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.

Buy Jason Manford tickets at Ticketmaster

