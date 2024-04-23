Jason Manford adds 52 extra dates to his upcoming UK tour
Comedian Jason Manford has added a huge 52 extra dates for his anticipated A Manford All Seasons UK tour. Here's how to secure pre-sale tickets this week.
Back in October, comedian Jason Manford announced he was returning to the stand-up circuit with his brand new show, A Manford All Seasons, in 2024 and 2025.
It was revealed last autumn that the UK tour would stop at some of this country’s biggest entertainment venues, such as The London Palladium, Blackpool Opera House and First Direct Arena in Leeds, as well as Manchester’s brand-new 23,500 capacity Co-op Live (Manford is actually the first comic to be announced for this new northern venue).
If your hometown venue wasn't on the original line-up of shows, don't fear, Manford has added a whopping 52 extra dates to his A Manford All Seasons tour!
In 2005, the Salford born comedian was nominated for the coveted Perrier Award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and in 2006, he joined team captain Dave Spikey on Channel 4’s comedy series, 8 Out Of 10 Cats. Manford was then invited to join as a team captain in 2007.
Since then, Manford has appeared on the stage and television alike. He’s toured the UK with his stand-up shows Turning Into My Dad, First World Problems, Muddle Class, and Like Me. He’s also taken part in Channel 4’s Comedy Gala, presented BBC One's First & Last, and ITV's What Would Your Kid Do?, and even performed on ITV’s The Masked Singer as a hedgehog.
To see Manford live on stage (probably not as a hedgehog), here's how to get tickets.
Buy Jason Manford tickets at Ticketmaster
Where is Jason Manford touring in 2024?
When speaking about his upcoming tour, Manford said: "People ask me what my favourite job is, acting, presenting, musicals etc. I love them all, but my favourite is still the privilege of doing stand-up comedy.
"It’s just me, you, a microphone and a cracking venue. No cameras, no director, no viewing figures and no Ofcom! I can’t wait to see you again and have a good laugh at this mad world, it feels like it's been ages."
What are the new Jason Manford UK tour dates?
Back in October 2023, the 42-year-old announced UK tour dates from 10th November 2024 until 24th October 2025. Now, the comedian has added 52 extra dates, and we've included the ones starting from 25th September 2024 until 9th November 2024.
As there are still tickets left for the first tour announcement, we've included all dates and venues in one neat list below.
Full list of Jason Manford UK dates and venues:
- 25th Sept 2024 at 6:30pm — Hexham, Queens Hall
- 25th Sept 2024 at 8:30pm — Hexham, Queens Hall
- 27th Sept 2024 at 6:30pm — Northallerton, The Forum
- 27th Sept 2024 at 8:30pm — Northallerton, The Forum
- 28th Sept 2024 at 6:30pm — Northallerton, The Forum
- 28th Sept 2024 at 8:30pm — Northallerton, The Forum
- 2nd Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Lancaster, Grand Theatre
- 2nd Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Lancaster, Grand Theatre
- 9th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse
- 9th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse
- 10th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse
- 10th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Stafford, Stafford Gatehouse
- 16th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Whitley Bay, Whitley Bay Playhouse
- 16th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Whitley Bay, Whitley Bay Playhouse
- 17th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Whitley Bay, Whitley Bay Playhouse
- 17th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Whitley Bay, Whitley Bay Playhouse
- 18th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 18th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 19th Oct 2024 at 6:30pm — Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 19th Oct 2024 at 8:30pm — Crewe, Crewe Lyceum Theatre
- 6th Nov 2024 — Merseyside, Floral Pavilion
- 7th Nov 2024 — Merseyside, Floral Pavilion
- 9th Nov 2024 — Blackburn, King George's Hall
- 10th Nov 2024 — Derby, Derby Arena
- 12th Nov 2024 — Bournemouth, Bournemouth International Centre
- 13th Nov 2024 — Brighton, The Brighton Centre
- 14th Nov 2024 — Sheffield, Utilita Arena
- 15th Nov 2024 — Blackpool, Blackpool Opera House
- 16th Nov 2024 — Hull, Connexin
- 20th Nov 2024 — Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
- 21st Nov 2024 — Cardiff, Utilita Arena
- 22nd Nov 2024 — Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
- 23rd Nov 2024 — Leeds, First Direct Arena
- 24th Nov 2024 — Edinburgh, Edinburgh Playhouse
- 25th Nov 2024 — Glasgow, SEC Armadillo
- 27th Nov 2024 — Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
- 29th Nov 2024 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 30th Nov 2024 — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- 7th Feb 2025 — London, The London Palladium
- 24th Oct 2025 — Manchester, Co-op Live
How much do Jason Manford UK tour tickets cost?
At the time of writing, tickets for A Manford All Seasons will set you back from £25 not including the booking fee.
How to get Jason Manford UK tour tickets
Tickets for the original UK tour dates are on sale right now (the dates listed from 10th November 2024 until 24th October 2025).
Pre-sale for the new dates, which include the warm up shows — titled A Manford All Seasons (Work In Progress) — will take place tomorrow (Wednesday 24th April) at 10am.
General on sale will happen two days later on Friday 26th April, also at 10am.
If you’d like a little helping hand in securing tickets, be sure to read our how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guide.
