"I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians, playing the iconic Cruella de Vil - has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?" said Marsh.

She added: "Obviously, she’s a million miles away from me in real life - and my dogs are very glad about that - but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat."

Marsh will be taking her puppy-hunting character on tour from 22nd June 2024 to 5th January 2025, with stops planned all over the UK and Ireland.

The tour will kick off at the New Wimbledon Theatre before carrying on to Birmingham, Newcastle, Southend and more.

The show will be based on Dodie Smith’s book and follow the same story as the classic Disney movies – a fur-obsessed villain has found her new muse in the form of 101 dalmatian puppies.

Penned by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), and featuring puppets (hundreds of them!) designed by Jimmy Grimes, this musical is sure to be a hit for all ages.

So, do you want to spot Kym Marsh on the road? Here’s how to get tickets.

Buy 101 Dalmatians musical tickets at ATG Tickets

When and where can I see Kym Marsh in 101 Dalmatians

The 101 Dalmatians tour will be dotting all over the UK and Ireland with stops in York, Edinburgh, London and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:

How to get tickets to see Kym Marsh in 101 Dalmatians tour

Tickets are on sale now. You can find most of the tour dates over at ATG Tickets, but otherwise you may have to head to the respective venue sites.

Buy 101 Dalmatians musical tickets at ATG Tickets

