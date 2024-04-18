Coronation Street's Kym Marsh cast as Cruella de Vil in 101 Dalmatians musical tour
If she doesn’t scare you, no evil thing will.
Coronation Street actress and Strictly Come Dancing alumnus Kym Marsh has been cast in the upcoming tour of 101 Dalmatians the musical.
The soap star will be taking on role of the iconic villainess and fashionista Cruella de Vil.
"I’m over the moon to be joining the cast of 101 Dalmatians, playing the iconic Cruella de Vil - has there ever been a more fabulous baddie?" said Marsh.
She added: "Obviously, she’s a million miles away from me in real life - and my dogs are very glad about that - but being able to bring to life my take on this renowned character is a real treat."
Marsh will be taking her puppy-hunting character on tour from 22nd June 2024 to 5th January 2025, with stops planned all over the UK and Ireland.
The tour will kick off at the New Wimbledon Theatre before carrying on to Birmingham, Newcastle, Southend and more.
The show will be based on Dodie Smith’s book and follow the same story as the classic Disney movies – a fur-obsessed villain has found her new muse in the form of 101 dalmatian puppies.
Penned by Douglas Hodge (music and lyrics) and Johnny McKnight (book), and featuring puppets (hundreds of them!) designed by Jimmy Grimes, this musical is sure to be a hit for all ages.
So, do you want to spot Kym Marsh on the road? Here’s how to get tickets.
Buy 101 Dalmatians musical tickets at ATG Tickets
When and where can I see Kym Marsh in 101 Dalmatians
The 101 Dalmatians tour will be dotting all over the UK and Ireland with stops in York, Edinburgh, London and more. Here’s the full list of dates and venues:
- 22nd – 29th June 2024 – London, New Wimbledon Theatre
- 2nd – 6th Jul 2024 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- 9th – 13th Jul 2024 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
- 16th – 20th Jul 2024 – Canterbury, The Marlowe Theatre
- 23rd – 27th Jul 2024 – Leicester, Curve
- 30th Jul – 10th Aug 2024 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- 13th – 17th Aug 2024 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- 20th – 24th Aug 2024 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- 27th Aug – 1st Sep 2024 – Newcastle, Theatre Royal
- 5th – 8th Sep 2024 – Southend, Cliffs Pavilion
- 17th – 21st Sep 2024 – Dublin, Gaiety Theatre
- 24th – 28th Sep 2024 – Liverpool, Empire
- 1st – 5th Oct 2024 – Milton Keynes, Theatre
- 8th – 12th Oct 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- 15th – 19th Oct 2024 – Cardiff, New Theatre
- 22nd – 26th Oct 2024 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- 29th Oct – 2nd Nov 2024 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- 5th – 9th Nov 2024 – York, Grand Opera House
- 12th – 16th Nov 2024 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- 19th – 23rd Nov 2024 – Edinburgh, Playhouse
- 3rd – 7th Dec 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- 17th Dec 2024 – 5th Jan 2025 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
How to get tickets to see Kym Marsh in 101 Dalmatians tour
Tickets are on sale now. You can find most of the tour dates over at ATG Tickets, but otherwise you may have to head to the respective venue sites.
