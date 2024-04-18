Now it's going on tour.

The show runs across two hours, when clips from all three seasons of the show are projected onto a big screen while an orchestra performs the backing tracks and musical scores on stage.

The music of Emmy Award-winning composer Jeremy Zuckerman is brought to life with both classical and Asian instruments, like the taiko and erhu.

Ahead of the first concert in London, Avatar co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have commented on the impact of Zuckerman’s music.

"Jeremy's music is one of the most crucial ingredients in Avatar, providing the emotional backbone to the characters' arcs and capturing the spirit of Aang's world," said Konietzko.

DiMartino added: "From epic action scenes to heartfelt emotional moments, Jeremy’s score was an integral part of Avatar’s storytelling. To hear his music live with an orchestra will be a truly special experience."

It's not just the score that makes Avatar: The Last Airbender such a celebrated release - the series is also paced full of stunning visuals and emotional storylines.

The series follows the story of Aang, a 12-year-old who is the last surviving Avatar of his kind. As the only one who can control earth, air, fire and water all at once, he strives to bring harmony to the spirit world with the help of friends like Katara, Sokka and Toph.

From 2005 to 2008, the series earned much acclaim and was turned into an ongoing comics series, a prequel novel series and a less than fantastic live-action film. A new live-action Avatar series has just been released on Netflix. But if you're still hungry for more, here’s how you can get tickets to see the series in concert.

Buy tickets to see Avatar: The Last Airbender Live in Concert at Ticketmaster

Elden Ring Live in Concert is also coming to London, and we've even put together a review of Elden Ring to get you in the mood.

The Avatar tour will be hitting up six different venues across the UK in 2025. Here's a full list of dates and venues:

7th February 2025— Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

8th February 2025— London, Royal Festival Hall

9th February 2025— Birmingham, Symphony Hall

10th February 2025— Liverpool, Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

11th February 2025— Glasgow, Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

12th February 2025— Edinburgh, Usher Hall

When do Avatar: The Last Airbender Live in Concert tickets go on sale?

General sale tickets will go live at 3pm on Friday 19th April on the Ticketmaster website.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Live in Concert pre-sale

There's also a chance to snag tickets earlier thanks to a number of pre-sales taking place before general sale tickets. Here's a full list of pre-sale dates, which are applicable to all venues on the tour:

Nickelodeon pre-sale (3pm on Wed 17th Apr until 5am on Fri 19th Apr)

Priority from O2 pre-sale (5pm on Wed 17th Apr until 2pm on Fri 19th Apr)

Ticketmaster pre-sale (3pm on Thu 18th Apr until 2pm on Fri 19th Apr)

How much do Avatar: The Last Airbender tickets cost?

Ticket prices have not yet been revealed for the tour, but at the London show, ticket prices started at £35 each, and went up the closer they were to the screen.

How to get Avatar: The Last Airbender Live in Concert tickets

Be sure to have your Ticketmaster login details on hand so you can get online bright and early— we'd recommend at least 10 minutes before tickets go on sale.

For more tips, check out our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

For more on Avatar: The Last Airbender, take a look at our review of the new live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, as well as how to watch Avatar: The Last Airbender in order.