Elden Ring has an open-world design, allowing players to explore the vast landscape, known as the Lands Between, on foot or by horseback. Your epic quest is to become an Elden Lord by reclaiming the power of the Elden Ring, encountering magical creatures and fearsome enemies along the way.

Now you'll have the chance to experience all these adventures anew. Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure is an unmissable event that sees the talents of a philharmonic orchestra join forces with the Elden Ring soundtrack by the FromSoftware team, as well as original lighting designs and sound effects to create a fully immersive experience.

As an audience member, you'll relive the epic quest of the Tarnished to restore balance to the Circle of Eden. Watch highlights and key moments from the game on-screen in a video montage while enjoying the live performances of both orchestra and choir at the Royal Albert Hall.

So, if you're keen to experience all the magic of Elden Ring in a brand new epic format, read on for everything you need to know about getting tickets to see Elden Ring live in concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

When and where can I see Elden Ring live in concert?

Fans of the game will have two opportunities to relive its highlights at two separate concerts:

28th April 2024 at 1:30pm— London, Royal Albert Hall

28th April 2024 at 6:30pm— London, Royal Albert Hall

When do tickets for Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure go on sale?

Tickets for the 1:30pm concert are already on sale, while those looking to snag a ticket to the 6:30pm showing will have to wait until 10am on Thursday 8th February for tickets to go on sale.

How much are tickets for Elden Ring Symphonic Adventure?

Ticket prices begin at £28 and can cost over £70 depending on your desired seats.

How to get tickets to see Elden Ring live in concert

Both shows have released tickets on the Ticketmaster website now – but be warned that there are only a few tickets remaining for the 1:30pm performance.

