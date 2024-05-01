How to get Janet Jackson UK tour tickets as first pre-sale goes live today
A few days ago, Janet Jackson announced a brand-new UK and European tour, and the Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live today. Here’s everything you need to know to secure tickets.
It’s been a fantastic week for music lovers, and it’s only Wednesday! First, we had Billie Eilish announce her Hit Me Hard and Soft UK and Ireland tour, now, Janet Jackson has confirmed her Together Again tour, which will be visiting various UK and European cities.
The Together Again tour celebrates Jackson’s 50 year anniversary in the music industry, and 35 years since her iconic album Rhythm Nation 1814, which was released in 1989. This tour will also be five years since the Escapade singer last performed in the UK at Glastonbury Festival, and it’s safe to say the UK has missed the Grammy award winning singer.
Jackson has sold more than 100 million records worldwide (including our favourite song of hers, Got ‘Til It’s Gone), and won five Grammy awards. The 57-year-old had her breakthrough with her third studio album, Control, which produced the hit songs What Have You Done for Me Lately, Nasty and When I Think of You.
Popular albums like 1993’s Janet, 1997’s The Velvet Rope, 2001’s All For You followed, with Jackson earning a whopping 10 number one singles in this time. A documentary series about Jackson’s eclectic life and legacy was released in 2022.
Now, there’s the chance to see Jackson in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester as part of her Together Again tour. Let’s find out how you can secure tickets.
More like this
Buy Janet Jackson tickets at Ticketmaster
Have you heard of Loop Earplugs? In our Loop Earplugs review, we put the noise-dimming earplugs to the test for six months.
What are the Janet Jackson tour dates?
The That's the Way Love Goes singer will be visiting cities up and down the country in September and October this year. We've compiled all the dates and venues into one neat list for you below.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Janet Jackson UK tour dates and venues:
- 27th Sept 2024 — Birmingham, Utilita Arena
- 28th Sept 2024 — London, The O2
- 30th Sept 2024 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
- 1st Oct 2024 — Manchester, Co-op Live
What are the Janet Jackson ticket prices?
At the time of writing (Wednesday 1st May), official ticket prices haven't been released for the Together Again tour. However, we do know that performances for the US leg of Jackson's tour cost anywhere from £32 to £400.
Buy Janet Jackson tickets at Ticketmaster
If you regularly buy concert tickets, it's worth checking out our how to get cheap concert tickets and how to beat the Ticketmaster queue guides.
How to get Janet Jackson UK 2024 tour tickets
O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales are taking place this morning (Wednesday 1st May) at 9am.
The Live Nation pre-sale takes place one day later, on Thursday 2nd May at 9am.
Then general on sale will happen at 9am on Friday 3rd May.
Buy Janet Jackson tickets at Ticketmaster
Amex customer? Here's how the American Express pre-sale works on Ticketmaster to secure pre-sale tickets like Billie Eilish's.