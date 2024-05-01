Jackson has sold more than 100 million records worldwide (including our favourite song of hers, Got ‘Til It’s Gone), and won five Grammy awards. The 57-year-old had her breakthrough with her third studio album, Control, which produced the hit songs What Have You Done for Me Lately, Nasty and When I Think of You.

Popular albums like 1993’s Janet, 1997’s The Velvet Rope, 2001’s All For You followed, with Jackson earning a whopping 10 number one singles in this time. A documentary series about Jackson’s eclectic life and legacy was released in 2022.

Now, there’s the chance to see Jackson in Birmingham, London, Glasgow and Manchester as part of her Together Again tour. Let’s find out how you can secure tickets.

The That's the Way Love Goes singer will be visiting cities up and down the country in September and October this year. We've compiled all the dates and venues into one neat list for you below.

What are the Janet Jackson ticket prices?

At the time of writing (Wednesday 1st May), official ticket prices haven't been released for the Together Again tour. However, we do know that performances for the US leg of Jackson's tour cost anywhere from £32 to £400.

How to get Janet Jackson UK 2024 tour tickets

O2 Priority and Artist pre-sales are taking place this morning (Wednesday 1st May) at 9am.

The Live Nation pre-sale takes place one day later, on Thursday 2nd May at 9am.

Then general on sale will happen at 9am on Friday 3rd May.

