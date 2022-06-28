Stranger Things has been a televisual phenomenon since Netflix first launched it in 2016. It's captured countless imaginations and delivered some compelling, memorable moments for lovers of sci-fi and drama. Now, thanks to the huge fandom it's created, there's also some amazing merchandise to be had, too.

The epic finale of Stranger Things is almost here and the RadioTimes.com team has been hunting down some of the best toys and merch to help you celebrate. There's everything from smartwatch straps to rubber ducks and LEGO sets — and plenty of great gifting ideas for your favourite Stranger Things super-fan.

Want to see Steve Harrington as a rubber duck? Or Eleven re-imagined in LEGO? Read on. We've got you covered.

Plus, there's something for every budget on this list. So if you're looking for a Stranger Things gift, it won't have to cost you the earth.

Best Stranger Things toys and merchandise to buy in 2022

MobyFox Stranger Things smartwatch straps

Want to give your smartwatch a Stranger Things twist? These watch straps from MobyFox fit a variety of smartwatches and are available in a range of themes.

Plus, there's the option to customise your watch further with 20 downloadable Stranger Things watch faces.

The straps start at £36.90 but some models are already out of stock at time of writing — so act fast if you want to pick one up!

Buy MobyFox Stranger Things smartwatch straps from £36.90

Stranger Things LEGO Demogorgon and Eleven

LEGO has re-imagined two of Stranger Things' most iconic characters — Eleven and the Demogorgon — as LEGO 'BrickHeadz'.

The Demogorgon is the first monster from The Upside Down that Eleven and her friends come across in the series, and it's also one of the show's most iconic villains going.

Now, you can assemble this 192-piece homage to both characters and have them accompany you for the series finale.

Buy Demogorgan and Eleven LEGO set for £17.99 from LEGO.com

Hellfire Club long-sleeve baseball shirt

Season 4 of Stranger Things introduced Dungeons & Dragons group, the Hellfire Club. Led by Eddie Munson, it also includes series stalwarts Dustin, Lucas, Mike and Erica.

The club members are recognisable thanks to their distinctive baseball shirts — and now you can get your very own! Available in a range of sizes and male and female fittings, the Hellfire Club baseball shirt is an icon from Stranger Things season 4.

Buy Hellfire Club baseball shirt for £26.99 at Amazon

Hellfire Club mug

Here's another great piece of Hellfire Club merchandise. This mug bears the club crest complete with horn-shaped handle, and a sticker of the club logo is included, too.

Buy Hellfire Club mug for £14.99 at HMV

TUBBZ Stranger Things Steve Harrington duck figurine

You've always wanted to see what Steve 'The Hair' Harrington would look like if he was a rubber duck, right? Now's your chance.

TUBBZ has re-imagined a range of Stranger Things characters and they're hilarious. There's Eleven, Steve, Hopper, Lucas, Dustin and the Demogorgon — all in duck form!

Buy TUBBZ Stranger Things rubber ducks from £14.34 on Amazon

Hellfire Club 20-sided dice stressball

This Hellfire Club stressball comes in the shape of a 20-sided dice — the sort used to play Dungeons & Dragons in the show.

Now you can pick up your very own 20-sided stressball which can be squeezed to release pent up frustrations, or rolled if you want an oversized dice to play D&D with.

Buy Hellfire Club stressball dice for £7.99 at Amazon

Stranger Things gadget decals

Want to declare your love for the series by decking out your laptop, phone, or tablet with Stranger Things decals?

This set from Paladone offers a huge range of ways to customise your tech and give it that Stranger Things spin.

Buy Paladone Stranger Things decals for £5.68 at Amazon

Hounds of Love by Kate Bush on vinyl

Kate Bush's iconic album, Hounds of Love, was dragged back into the public consciousness when Running Up That Hill appeared prominently in Stranger Things season 4.

You can pick up Hounds of Love — the vinyl album containing Running Up That Hill — at HMV now.

Buy Hounds of Love for £21.99 at HMV

