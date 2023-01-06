The fourth season, which dropped on Netflix last summer, proved an emotional journey for Will, who finally acknowledged his romantic feelings for best friend Mike (Finn Wolfhard), which had previously been the topic of fan speculation.

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has teased what's in store for Will Byers in the final season of the smash-hit sci-fi drama, telling fans that the writers have cooked up a "perfect" end for his character.

It seems likely that the character's sexuality will continue to be a talking point in season 5, but he'll also face a battle with monstrous entity Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) as his long-standing connection to the Upside-Down remains strong.

Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler and Noah Schnapp as Will Byers in Stranger Things. Netflix

Of course, Stranger Things season 5 plot details will remain top secret for the foreseeable future, but Schnapp did tease some details about his final arc in an interview with Forbes.

“I can just tell you that I'm very very excited for what's to come," he began. "I think they did a great job with Will's character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to."

"The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will."

Earlier this week, Schnapp himself came out as gay to fans on the social media platform TikTok, posting a lip sync video with a caption referencing his popular Stranger Things role.

It read: "I guess I’m more similar to Will than I thought."

A label in the video joked his family and friends responded with to the news with "we know", while in the audio of the lip sync, someone can be heard saying: "It was never that serious. Quite frankly, will never be that serious."

Stranger Things season 4 was a ratings juggernaut for Netflix, but viewers shouldn't expect the next batch of episodes anytime soon, with co-star David Harbour's latest estimate being summer 2024 (via GQ).

