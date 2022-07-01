Going into the bumper length finale, many fans were expecting the worst for some of the show's beloved characters - this is, after all, a series that has history when it comes to notable characters biting the dust.

After what felt like the longest month of our lives, the final two episodes of Stranger Things season 4 are here, and it's safe to say things will never be the same again for our Hawkins heroes.

In season 1, there was the ill-fated Barb, whose death inspired an entire internet campaign looking for justice for the character. In season 2, there was Sean Astin's sweet and loveable Bob, who was mauled to death by a Demogorgon.

Then, in season 3, we had to witness the devastating demise of goofy Russian scientist Alexei, while Max's brother Billy also snuffed it, redeeming himself after a season of doing the Mind Flayer's bidding.

The cast haven't exactly been abating fans' fears - just this morning, on the day the episodes dropped, Will actor Noah Schnapp tweeted that he's "not ready to see the worlds reaction to a certain death...". If that's not ominous, we don't know what is.

With that in mind, read on for everything you need to know about who dies in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2.

*WARNING - Contains full spoilers for Stranger Things season 4 volume 2*

Who dies in Stranger Things 4 volume 2?

Dr Brenner/Papa

Matthew Modine as Dr Brenner in Stranger Things. Netflix

He may have survived certain death before, but season 4 volume 2 does finally seem to be the end of the road for Eleven's 'Papa', Dr Brenner.

In episode 8 – the first of this new batch, which is appropriately titled Papa – Brenner and Eleven clash over his treatment of her and his attempts to control her over the years.

However, in the end it's not El that takes Brenner out but the army, who shoot him as he is trying to escape the Nina facility with a drugged Eleven.

As his wounds take hold, Brenner witnesses Eleven destroy a helicopter, before releasing her shock collar and begging her to see things his way, telling her how proud he is of her and how he only wanted to protect her.

Eleven leaves him there, saying one final goodbye to her Papa.

Eddie Munson

Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson in Stranger Things. Netflix

Eddie may have become a fan favourite in volume 1 of this new season, but Stranger Things has never been a show that's afraid to kill its darlings (we're still not over Bob).

Eddie dies a hero's death in the season finale, as he helps Dustin distract the Demobats in the Upside-Down to stop them from protecting Vecna's body.

When the Demobats break into their fortified motor home, Eddie draws them to himself and leaves Dustin behind, taking on their full onslaught as penance for running away after Chrissy's death in episode 1.

Hopper, Joyce and Murray manage to weaken the Upside-Down power in Russia, stopping the Demobats' attack, but it's already too late for Eddie who says a grim goodbye to his pal Dustin.

Back in our world, Eddie is still being scapegoated for Vecna's kills and is considered missing. His uncle puts up posters in an attempt to find him, but they are quickly defaced.

However, his uncle does get some closure, as Dustin gives him Eddie’s guitar-pick necklace and tells him that Eddie died defending the town and is in fact not just innocent, but a genuine hero.

Does Max die in Stranger Things?

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield in Stranger Things. Netflix

When we look back on Stranger Things season 4, one of the characters who has the toughest time of it is undoubtedly Max. Still grieving from her brother Billy's death in season 3, she becomes a target of Vecna and almost perishes in one of the best scenes yet from across the entire series (you know the one).

Unfortunately things don't get any better for Max in these final two episodes, as Vecna comes for her once more in an attempt to open a final door and bring the Upside-Down into the real world.

His work almost gets completed this time, as he levitates her, breaks her limbs and starts to pop her eyes - however, at the last moment Eleven steps in, attacking and stopping him, while his physical body is simultaneously assaulted and badly wounded elsewhere.

Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair in Stranger Things. Netflix

Now blinded, Max at first seems to awaken, but subsequently dies of her wounds... briefly.

It's later revealed that although Max's heart stopped for over a minute, it seems that Eleven’s astral projection restarted her heart and saved her.

At the end of the season, Max remains in a coma, with Lucas telling Eleven that the doctors think she may never wake up.

Eleven goes into the astral plane to look for her, shouting her name. As she receives no response, is this the last we'll see of Max? Only time, and season 5, will tell...

