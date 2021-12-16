Good Omens star Jon Hamm returns for season 2 – Liz Carr joins cast

Good news for fans of Good Omens: Jon Hamm is returning for the second season.

Advertisement

The Mad Men star will reprise his role as the Archangel Gabriel alongside leads Michael Sheen (Aziraphale) and David Tennant (Crowley).

He’ll be joined by returning cast members Doon Mackichan (Toast of London) and Gloria Obianyo (Dune) as the Angels Michael and Uriel.

There are also some new additions to the Good Omens cast, with former Silent Witness star Liz Carr playing a new angel, Saraquel, and Quelin Sepulveda (Havoc) as Angel Muriel.

In addition, Amazon has confirmed a key character from Hell will be portrayed by Shelley Conn (Bridgerton).

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Thanks, you are now signed up to our sci-fi and fantasy newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Neil Gaiman said: “Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss. The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell.

“It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Filming is currently underway, with Gaiman back as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside director and co-showrunner Douglas Mackinnon.

While we don’t know much about the plot of the second series yet, Gaiman previously told RadioTimes.com fans would get “the answers [they’ve] been hoping for”, adding: “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”

Good Omens season one is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Season two will arrive in 2022. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Fantasy hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

This year’s Radio Times Christmas double issue is on sale now, featuring two weeks of TV, film and radio listings, reviews, features and interviews with the stars.