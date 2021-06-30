Neil Gaiman tells Good Omens fans to “wait and see” for possible Crowley and Aziraphale romance

Good Omens creator Neil Gaiman isn’t ruling out a romance between David Tennant’s Crowley and Michael Sheen’s Aziraphale when the fantasy series returns for season two.

The show’s return was announced yesterday and set the internet abuzz with excitement, as fans started to speculate what the next entry could have in store for the charismatic lead characters.

One question that piqued the interest of many is whether Crowley and Aziraphale could have take their relationship to the next level, as some Good Omens fans are keen to see them become “Ineffable Husbands”.

We’ll have to wait and see whether that actually ends up happening, but writer-creator Neil Gaiman seems open to the idea, responding to a fan query with a cryptic: “Wait and see.”

The prolific fantasy writer, who is currently hard at work bringing his legendary comic book The Sandman to live-action at Netflix, has been interacting with fans on Twitter regarding Good Omens’ surprise renewal.

Some have expressed concern that the first season offered a complete adaptation of Gaiman’s original book, which was co-authored by the late Terry Pratchett, and so fear there is no ground left to cover in a follow-up.

One user confessed to being “not that excited” about Good Omens season two, citing the controversial final season of Game of Thrones as a lesson in why television adaptations should not go off-book.

Gaiman responded: “Well, if you liked the bits of Good Omens 1 that I didn’t take from the book (anything with Angels, Heaven or Hell in it, the Aziraphale and Crowley through time that was half of episode 3) you’ll probably like it. Signed the half of the writer of Good Omens who isn’t dead yet.”

Some sections of the first season of Good Omens – such as the angels, heaven and hell plot points referenced above – were taken from early plans for an as-yet-unwritten sequel novel.

Good Omens season two will be released on Amazon Prime Video.