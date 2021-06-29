Good Omens to return for second season with David Tennant, Michael Sheen and Neil Gaiman on board
Crowley and Aziraphale are back.
Published:
Amazon has confirmed Good Omens,which is based on Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s book of the same name, will be back for a second series, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant reprising the roles of angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.
The sequel series will consist of six episodes and is set to begin filming in Scotland later this year.
Gaiman and Pratchett did have plans for a second Good Omens novel prior to Pratchett’s death, and some of the elements they had discussed already featured in Good Omen’s first series.
Gaiman, who is also set to co-showrun, explained: “It’s 31 years since Good Omens was published, which means it’s 32 years since Terry Pratchett and I lay in our respective beds in a Seattle hotel room at a World Fantasy Convention, and plotted the sequel.
“I got to use bits of the sequel in Good Omens, that’s where our angels came from. Terry’s not here any longer, but when he was, we had talked about what we wanted to do with Good Omens, and where the story went next. And now, thanks to BBC Studios and Amazon, I get to take it there.”
Gaiman also promised fans would have “the answers [they’ve] been hoping for” and teased some plot details, too: “We are back in Soho, and all through time and space, solving a mystery, which starts with an angel wandering through Soho, with no memory.”
Sheen said: “Personally I’m against it, but the world isn’t going to just save itself, is it? If David and I can manage to not fall out too badly this time it may even have a chance of getting finished.”
Tennant added: “The return of Good Omens is great news for me, personally. As I get to work with Michael again, and I get to say Neil’s wonderful words once more. It’s probably less good for the universe as it almost certainly means there will be some fresh existential threat to its existence to deal with, but, you know – swings and roundabouts.”
Sign up for Amazon Prime for £7.99 a month with a 30-day free trial. Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Fantasy hub for the latest news.