Who left Dancing with the Stars 2023? Sixth celebrity eliminated
This week's elimination was a shock.
The moves continued on Dancing with the Stars this week, with the remaining celebrities getting dressed up in their spookiest looks for Monster Night.
Niecy Nash joined Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as a guest judge, while hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough returned to front the show.
During the episode, all the couples danced twice - the first being their solo, while the second was the group marathon, which earned them extra points.
However, the DWTS journey had to come to an end for one couple, and it was a shocker.
Real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater became the latest couple to be axed from the competition, despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard.
Read more:
- Who left Dancing with the Stars 2023? Fifth celebrity eliminated
- Who left Dancing with the Stars 2023? Fourth eliminated celebrity revealed
It comes after they performed an Argentine tango to Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell, earning 31 out of 40, plus two extra points from the group down, which rounded it to 33.
"It’s been so much fun, it’s been an incredible journey and was something I would have never done," Umansky told the hosts and judges after being eliminated.
He added that working with Slater had "been amazing", saying: "It’s been a true blessing at a time when it feels like it really meant a lot to us."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Umansky's exit follows actress Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko, who became the fifth couple to leave the competition.
Before them, NFL star Adrian Peterson left in Week 4, while Tyson Beckford was eliminated in Week 3, Jamie Lynn Spears became the second contestant to leave the show and Matt Walsh was the first celebrity to exit.
Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus in the US. You can sign up to Disney Plus here.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.