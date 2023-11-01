During the episode, all the couples danced twice - the first being their solo, while the second was the group marathon, which earned them extra points.

However, the DWTS journey had to come to an end for one couple, and it was a shocker.

Real estate broker Mauricio Umansky and partner Emma Slater became the latest couple to be axed from the competition, despite not being at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Read more:

It comes after they performed an Argentine tango to Somebody’s Watching Me by Rockwell, earning 31 out of 40, plus two extra points from the group down, which rounded it to 33.

Alfonso Ribeiro, Julianne Hough, Mauricio Umansky and Emma Slater on Dancing with the Stars 2023. Getty Images

"It’s been so much fun, it’s been an incredible journey and was something I would have never done," Umansky told the hosts and judges after being eliminated.

He added that working with Slater had "been amazing", saying: "It’s been a true blessing at a time when it feels like it really meant a lot to us."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Umansky's exit follows actress Mira Sorvino and Gleb Savchenko, who became the fifth couple to leave the competition.

Before them, NFL star Adrian Peterson left in Week 4, while Tyson Beckford was eliminated in Week 3, Jamie Lynn Spears became the second contestant to leave the show and Matt Walsh was the first celebrity to exit.

Dancing with the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8pm ET/PT on ABC and Disney Plus in the US. You can sign up to Disney Plus here.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now and celebrate the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who with a special issue of Radio Times. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.