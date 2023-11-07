In an exclusive clip (above) shared with RadioTimes.com, JJ shares with the experts a "recurring argument" that keeps happening between him and Ella.

As the pair get comfortable on the sofa to chat to the experts, JJ leads with the issue the couple are facing. He claims that when Ella drinks alcohol he finds she becomes "disrespectful" towards him.

"It's like a recurring argument Ella and I have had. It's around when Ella would drink and become disrespectful to me. The thing is it's the same thing over and over again, and then it's made me question whether I'm getting through to Ella," he explains.

He adds: "It's something that means quite a lot to me because I explained [that] in previous relationships it was a huge problem and it led to heartbreak and things like that, so it's something I don't want in a relationship."

As the experts listen on, Charlene asks Ella: "So the issue is that Ella, when you have a drink, that a different part of your character comes out?"

The bride responds: "Yeah. Sometimes I can be quite outlandish and quite crazy anyway and I don't always think before I speak. I think that is just heightened when I have a drink."

Ella on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

As the rest of the couples listen on, JJ explains that he doesn't want to repeat what Ella had said, but claims that some of the comments she made were "spiteful".

"I know it doesn't come from malice or a bad place, I don't really understand why," he says.

Ella attempts to explain her behaviour, telling the experts that she made the mistake of looking at JJ's ex-girlfriend's social media, which made her think she wasn't "pretty enough".

Ella then tells the experts what she said to JJ: "That's why when I got drunk I stupidly said, 'Well my ex is better looking than you anyway'."

The remaining couples all look at one another in shock. Will Ella and JJ come back from this?

