While most of her Big Brother journey was full of wholesome moments between the housemates and truly wild shopping tasks, one poignant moment for Kerry was hearing the chant "Get Kerry Out" during the live evictions, and having no idea as to why people would be saying that.

In an exclusive chat with RadioTimes.com, Kerry said it was "horrible" and "devastating" to hear the chants from the public, especially given she felt she had only been her "best self" whilst in the Big Brother house.

She said: "It was horrible, and you just don't know where it's coming from. You think you're being your best self and that you're a good person and you hear it and it's just devastating."

Kerry faced the first public vote of the series, but it was ultimately Farida whose time was up. During the second live eviction, which saw Zak evicted, Kerry heard the chants and admitted it had upset her.

In the diary room, she told Big Brother: "They were chanting 'Get Kerry Out' and it sounded like there was about 50,000 people. It just felt a bit rubbish and you think, 'Oh god, what's my son going through? What's my family going through?'"

Reflecting on hearing the chants now out of the Big Brother house, Kerry told RadioTimes.com she had been told people were chanting "someone else's name".

"You do look to listen for your own name and you make yourself hear it," she added.

"It's an incredible social experiment [but] it is emotionally draining, mentally very testing. It was tough, the chants were tough."

Now out of the Big Brother house, Kerry is looking forward to being reunited with her family.

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

