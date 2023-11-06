Some might think that, should the show be successful, the team behind the Bond film franchise will look to double down on new reality shows and other spin-offs. However, Bond producer Gregg Wilson has suggested this will not be the case.

Speaking at the launch of the new series, Wilson said: "I don't think it's going to usher in a new era of Bond spin-offs, but I think if audiences like this as much as we think they will, we're excited to get cracking on season 2."

So there we have it - don't expect the Bond cinematic universe any time soon, but perhaps do expect a second season of the new reality format.

Wilson recently explained why the show doesn't feature any characters from the Bond films or novels, saying that breaking the fourth wall is such a way would feel "strange".

He explained: "Our contestants are real people, and if they interacted with people from a fictional world, it would feel strange. So it all takes place in the real world, but there's this Bond villain puppet master who is dangling prize money in front of these contestants in very outlandish ways. Brian [Cox] has really elevated it to the next level."

Cox also joked of his own involvement that he thought he was going to be appearing in a film, saying: "I did it under false pretences, well not false pretences, but I thought it was a Bond movie.

"I thought 'Finally, finally I’m going to play a Bond villain!' I’ve been trying to play a Bond villain for years."

