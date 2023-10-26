Throughout the competition, the pairs will have to answer questions hidden all over the world by the controller, who in this case is Brian Cox.

As the adventure series soon hits screens, read on for everything you need to know about 007: Road To A Million, including when it begins airing and the thrilling trailer.

007: Road To A Million will launch on Friday 10th November. All eight episodes of the adventure game show will launch on the same day on Prime Video.

Cast

The cast of 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video.

There will be 18 contestants taking part in 007: Road To A Million. Split into nine pairs, the cast features people from all walks of life, including youth workers, retired police officers and radio presenters.

The duos will be pushed to the limit, both physically and mentally. With each question they find worth an increasing an amount of money, it begs the question of how far they will go for £1,000,000.

The cast of 007: Road To A Million are as follows:

James and Joey

Beth and Jen

Kamara and Josh

Sana and Saiqa

James and Sam

Keith and Nick

Colin and Danny

Grace and Daniella

Tanaka and James

007: Road To A Million Controller

Brian Cox in 007’s Road to a Million. Gemma Cox/Prime Video Prime Video

Brian Cox takes on the role of 'The Controller' on the adventure series. His role has been described as an "enigmatic character who controls the fate of the contestants".

He will be asking questions for the contestants to answer. The catch? They have been placed all over the world.

As his role on the show was announced, Cox said: "I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

"I enjoyed my role both as villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopefully participants through the mangle."

007: Road To A Million trailer

The trailer of 007: Road To A Million was recently unveiled, teasing the thrilling adventure the nine pairs will embark on.

You can watch the full trailer below:

007: Road to a Million will air on Prime Video on 10th November 2023 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

