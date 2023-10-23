As well as this, they'll have to answer questions hidden in the different locations around the world to advance to the next challenge.

Asking those questions will be the show's 'Controller' - Emmy and Golden Globe winning Scottish actor Brian Cox, who was most recently on screens as Logan Roy in Succession.

"I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting. I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle," Cox said.

As the contestants prepare to take on the challenge, here's everything you need to know about the 007: Road To A Million cast.

007: Road To A Million Cast

James and Joey

Contestants Joey and James on 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

Brother James and Joey grew up in South West London and have two other siblings. Despite the six-year age gap the brothers have always been good friends. Joey trained as an electrician before completing The Knowledge in his twenties and becoming a black cab driver. He has since returned to the trade and runs his own electrician business.

James is a creative and describes himself as a “copywriter by day and musician by night”. He has also dabbled in stand-up comedy, putting on shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Beth and Jen

Contestants Beth and Jen on 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

Jen trained as a nurse in Dorset and became a prison nurse, then joined the RAF reserves and trained to go to Afghanistan to assist with Aeromedical evacuation in 2010, bringing injured soldiers home. Recently, Jen has been working in Guyana, providing medical care to crews working offshore on drill ships, and now is back in the UK doing local agency work.

Beth has worked in emergency departments internationally, and her specialty is emergency care. She now works as an advanced clinical practitioner in Gloucestershire in the urgent care clinic.

Kamara and Josh

Contestants Josh and Kamara on 007: Road To A Million Prime Video

Kamara and Josh met at work as youth workers in their local community. They bonded over their shared love of travel, anthropology, and interest in different cultures.

Despite their different cultural backgrounds and worries that their families would disapprove, love blossomed, and they became an item.

Sana and Saiqa

Contestants Sana and Saiqa on 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

Only 18 months apart, sisters Sana and Saiqa are more like twins that older and younger siblings.

They’ve lived in Bahrain and Dubai, but also spent time growing up in the UK, where they studied at university. They now live with their grandparents in London. Sana is a process engineer and Saiqa is a fraud analyst.

James and Sam

Contestants Sam and James on 007: Road To A Million Prime Video

Father and son duo James and Sam share a very close bond. However, James is often away for up to eight weeks at a time due to working on oil rigs, which has left him feeling like an 'absent father’. He now wants to make up for lost time and make lasting memories with his teenage son before he becomes an adult, and is hoping to achieve that on the Prime Video show.

Sam idolises his dad, describing their relationship more like a "friendship". Sam recently moved out after studying for his A-levels during the pandemic and has been working as a bar tender in a tapas restaurant, where he hopes to learn Spanish.

Keith and Nick

Contestants Keith and Nick on 007: Road To A Million. Prime Video

Keith and Nick are retired police officers. They're like two peas in a pod and enjoy laughing their way through life. Their years of service mean they can remain calm under pressure, having found themselves in many dangerous and life threatening situations throughout the years.

Now, they tend to look for the lighter side of things to help them cope. Their M.O. is: "Take nothing seriously."

Colin and Danny

Contestants Colin and Joey on 007: Road To A Million Prime Video

Described by Danny as "brothers from another mother", the pair met 10 years ago through their wives.

They soon connected over the fact that their fathers come from the same parish in Jamaica, which has given them a good grounding and understanding of each other.

Grace and Daniella

Contestants Grace and Daniella on 007: Road To A Million Prime Video

Friends Grace and Daniella met in 2012 while working at Capital Radio in Glasgow and bonded over giving out leaflets in cold shopping centres and driving around as runners for the station.

Both are now fully fledged radio presenters, with Daniella having presented on Radio 1. Grace has her own morning breakfast show.

Tanaka and James

Contestants James and Tanaka on 007: Road To A Million Prime Video

Tanaka describes James as a ladies’ man and remembers a “swarm of girls” around him at school, whilst Tanaka was the school sports star.

They remained close friends throughout university and often visited each other. They have since shared travelling trips to Brazil, South Africa, and Colombia.

007 Road to a Million will air on Prime Video on 10th November 2023 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

