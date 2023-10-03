Well, appearing on The One Show last night (Monday 2nd October), Cox revealed a bit more about what fans can expect from the new series and how he got involved in it.

On the show, he joked about his involvement, saying: “I did it under false pretences, well not false pretences but I thought it was a Bond movie. I thought 'Finally, finally I’m going to play a Bond villain!' I’ve been trying to play a Bond villain for years.”

Presenter Alex Jones then joked and said it's not too late to be a villain and this show could be "a stepping stone", with Cox replying: "Well, we'll see."

The new series is a Bond-inspired unscripted reality show which will see contestants in two-person teams tested on intelligence, endurance and heroism.

The prize is a whopping £1 million and will see the teams venture to multiple iconic Bond locations, including the Scottish Highlands, Venice and Jamaica all with Cox as a suitably divisive villain who watches on and revels in the difficult scenarios to come.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Read more:

On the announcement of his role in the show, Cox said: “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

"I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

007’s Road to a Million will air on Prime Video later this year – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

Looking for something else to watch in the meantime? Check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.