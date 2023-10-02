As the new hosts of Big Brother, Will and AJ will be taking the reins from Emma Willis, Brian Dowling and Davina McCall, who have all given their blessings to the hosting duo.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press ahead of the Big Brother launch, AJ Odudu revealed all of the previous presenters have been "so supportive".

She said: "It's really good that we've got their seal of approval. It's a show that's obviously been so important to Davina [McCall] to Emma Willis to Rylan to Brian Dowling. It's been important to so many of the presenters that it's really nice when they're encouraging."

Davina McCall was the first host of Big Brother when it first began on Channel 4. When the series moved to Channel 5, Brian Dowling hosted Celebrity Big Brother from season 8 through to season 11 before Emma Willis took over.

Every Big Brother presenter brought something different to the show, leaving a mark on fans everywhere. Talking about her and Will's style of presenting, AJ Odudu said: "I definitely want to be myself and Will will definitely want to be himself.

"We're not trying to mimic or imitate any previous presenters that have been before."

The TV presenter continued to say there has been a lot of "goodwill and positive energy" on her side when comes to hosting the show.

Big Brother returns to screens on Sunday 8th October with its famous launch show. The launch will see a new cast of housemates from all walks of life become the first people to stay in the new Big Brother house.

Each night, the main show will be followed by Big Brother: Late & Live, hosted by Odudu and Best from the site of the Big Brother house in front of a live audience. Big Brother: Late & Live will be the only place to watch the evictees first live interviews. The show will also feature celebrity guests, debates and weekly nomination results.

Speaking to ITV about the support they've received ahead of the launch show, Will Best said: "We've had loads of lovely messages! People have been so supportive and positive.

"The best thing though has been how many messages we've had from people in the industry just saying how excited they are that the show is coming back, it reminds you how universally loved it is. BB fans are everywhere!"

Big Brother: The Launch airs Sunday 8th October at 9pm on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX.

