The competition has incredibly high stakes, and will see 18 contestants take on James Bond-style challenges in locations from the films, including Jamaica and Italy.

In a thrilling new trailer, 007: Road to a Million offers a glimpse of what is to come in the competition series.

The Controller, who is played by Brian Cox, has hidden 10 questions around the world for each pair, but for them to reach the questions, they must take on superspy-inspired tasks.

The duos will be pushed to the limit, physically and mentally. With each question worth an increasing amount of money, how far will they go for £1,000,000?

The video gives a first look at the 18 contestants as they take on the ultimate challenge.

From emergency nurses to retired police officers, the contestants are all regular people about to take on a contest like no other.

Following the announcement of his role in the unscripted series, Brian Cox said: "I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. As they travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations, it gets more intense and nail-biting.

"I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with licence to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

007 Road to a Million will air on Prime Video on 10th November 2023 – you can sign up now for a free 30-day Prime Video trial.

