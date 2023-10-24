As the 18 contestants take on the tasks, they're in with the chance of winning a huge £1,000,000 cash prize.

As the show features a number of superspy-influenced challenges, there will be several Easter eggs dotted along for fans to spot.

However, there will be no actual characters from the espionage film franchise.

Speaking to Radio Times magazine, 007: Road to a Million executive producer Gregg Wilson explained that it was important to strike a balance between including Bond Easter eggs for fans and real Bond locations, but not 'breaking the fourth wall' by including characters from the films.

"It would be breaking through the fourth wall to have characters from the movie franchise," Wilson said.

"Our contestants are real people, and if they interacted with people from a fictional world, it would feel strange.

"So it all takes place in the real world, but there's this Bond villain puppet master who is dangling prize money in front of these contestants in very outlandish ways. Brian [Cox] has really elevated it to the next level."

Succession's Cox will feature as The Controller in 007: Road To A Million, the mastermind behind the game who will be watching the pairs hunt for the 10 questions he has hidden around the world.

Talking about his role in the competition show, Cox said: "I enjoyed my role as both villain and tormentor, with license to put the hopeful participants through the mangle."

