In the video, Ella and JJ are on their final date for the series, and Ella expresses that she wants to be with someone who "wants to talk about marriage and kids", as that is something she is looking for.

"I know you really don't like talking about the future, and I fully understand that, but for me, I'm at a point in my life where I would like someone in my life who is a constant person, who wants to talk about marriage and kids, because I do want that," she explains.

She adds: "Otherwise, what's the point in us getting to know each other?"

Ella and JJ have been having a difficult time during the experiment recently, with the couple addressing "spiteful" comments Ella made to JJ prior to the commitment ceremony.

During the ceremony, Ella attempts to explain her recent behaviour, telling the experts that she made the mistake of looking at JJ's ex-girlfriend's social media, which made her think she wasn't "pretty enough".

Ella then tells the experts what she said to JJ: "That's why, when I got drunk, I stupidly said, 'Well, my ex is better looking than you anyway.'"

During their final date, JJ explains to Ella that it feels "overwhelming" to talk about things "that are too far ahead" when they're not in the best place.

He adds: "I don't do well with that. We've just got to take the pressure off of it and have fun."

Ella then tells JJ she doesn't want to reach 30 years old and have "just another boyfriend".

"I don't want that. I'm going to do everything I can to make sure this does work. As long as I know you genuinely want this to work."

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

