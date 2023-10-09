Paul said he had the support of Liverpool behind him and said: "My city, my people, my heart." Here's to hoping they're all rooting for him and saving him from any looming evictions.

Read on for everything you need to know about Big Brother 2023 housemate Paul.

Who is Paul?

Age: 23

Hometown: Liverpool

Job: Security officer

Paul always watched Big Brother with his mum and, after numerous people telling him he should apply for the show, he did just that - now becoming one of the 16 housemates hoping to win the £100,000 cash prize.

The 23-year-old is looking forward to the whole Big Brother experience because he has "always" wanted to be in the house and take part in the show.

When asked how his friends and family would describe him, Paul said: "Extroverted to say the least. A bit nuts but also the agony aunt, like I’ll sit and speak with them but I'll also take the p*ss out of them."

The Scouser is hoping to represent Liverpool on the show and even has a party trick where he can make smoke in his mouth and blow it out without inhaling anything.

Only time will tell if viewers get to see Paul's party trick and just how long he will be able to remain in the Big Brother house.

Big Brother continues on Monday 9th October at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.

