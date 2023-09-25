The companion show, Big Brother: Late & Live, will be hosted by AJ Odudu and Will Best following the first episode. It will be the only place viewers can watch the evictees first live interviews, alongside celebrity guest commentary and weekly nomination results.

Viewers will get to meet the new housemates during the launch show, followed by all the action from the first night during the companion show.

Big Brother: The Launch will air on ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX in a multi-channel and streaming takeover, with the remainder of the series being available nightly at 9pm on ITV2 and ITX (apart from Saturdays).

The Big Brother house will also return with a brand new look, but everything that goes on inside will remain the same. The house will feature the bizarre tasks we all know and love, as well as awkward nominations and live evictions.

Big Brother first aired on Channel 4 for a total of 11 seasons before moving to Channel 5 for a further eight seasons and eventually going on hiatus in 2018. The 2023 series will mark the return of Big Brother for the first time in five years.

Big Brother returns to ITV1, ITV2 and ITVX on Sunday 8th October at 9pm.

