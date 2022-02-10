The National Television Award-winning pair are entering their 18th season of the variety show, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year, and with the likes of Michael Bublé, Oti Mabuse, Roman Kemp and other stars appearing, it's going to be a fun run of shows.

We've seen a fair bit of Ant and Dec already this year, with the duo launching their brand new gameshow Limitless Win – which has just been renewed for a second season – and while the quiz show came to an end last weekend, the TV presenting duo are back on our screens soon with Saturday Night Takeaway!

Read on for everything we know so far about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2022.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 release date

ITV has confirmed the start date for Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway 2022 and it's not far away, with the presenting duo back on our screens on Saturday 19th February at 7pm on ITV.

What can viewers expect from the new season?

In the upcoming season of Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway, fans are set to see the return of a few favourite segments, from 'Undercover' to 'I'm A Celebrity... Get Out of Me Ear!' with Jeremy Clarkson and Oti Mabuse announced as the participants.

As for the End of the Show Shows, Michael Bublé and George Ezra are expected to perform, while 'On-Air Dares', 'Singalong Live', 'Win the Ads' and 'Takeaway Getaway' will also be back, with Fleur East, Andi Peters and Stephen Mulhern getting involved in the 'Ant vs Dec' challenge.

The most exciting news of all – the 2022 series will see the return of the live studio audience, which will make a comeback with a new segment called 'Kiddi-oke', while the show is launching a new miniseries titled 'Polter-Guys', with Tom Allen, Jo Brand, Fred Sirieix, Kadeena Cox, Rob Delaney and Roman Kemp appearing.

In fact, you can get involved in the series by applying on ITV's Be On TV site, where you can sign up to be on the show yourself or nominate someone you know for "the surprise of their life". Entries are open until Monday 4th April 2022.

Saturday Night Takeaway trailer

ITV has released a few teaser clips ahead of Saturday, including a few memes featuring the Geordie duo.

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway returns on Saturday 19th February at 7pm on ITV.