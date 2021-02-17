Accessibility Links

Who is the guest announcer on Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this week?

It's always a star-studded affair on Saturday Night Takeaway!

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals

Published:

Ant and Dec are back on our screens this Saturday with the 2021 series of Saturday Night Takeaway – the duo’s long-running entertainment show that’s kept us chuckling away for the last 16 years.

The award-winning double act return with a fantastic line-up of celebrity guests, including Fleur East, Gary Barlow and father-son pair Harry and Jamie Redknapp, who’ll be the victims of classic segment I’m A Celebrity…Get Out Me Ear!.

Once again, the show will be filmed without a live studio audience due to the ongoing pandemic, but that doesn’t mean it won’t be just as fun!

Here’s everything you need to know about Saturday’s show and which celeb will be the first guest announcer of the series.

Who will be this week’s guest announcer on Saturday Night Takeaway?

Olly Alexander
Dave J Hogan / Getty Images

It’s A Sin star Olly Alexander is the guest announcer for Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway this weekend, kicking off the first show of the year on February 20th.

Best known for fronting pop band Years and Year, Alexander has climbed the charts with hits such as King, Sanctify and If You’re Over Me.

Outside of music, Alexander is a successful actor, appearing in films such as Gulliver’s Travels, Great Expectations, The Riot Club and shows like Skins, Penny Dreadful and more recently, Russell T Davies drama It’s A Sin.

The singer-songwriter also starred in the 2019 series of Celebrity Gogglebox.

Announcing his guest announcer role on Twitter, Alexander wrote: “I’m EXTREMELY excited!! It’s going to be so fun:)!!”[sic]

Previous guest announcers on the show include: Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James, Gavin and Stacey star Rob Brydon, and US singer Camila Cabello – who opened the first show of series 16.

Saturday Night Takeaway is on Saturdays at 7pm, only on ITV.

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Virgin TV BAFTA Television Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

