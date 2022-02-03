Wales were crowned champions with four wins, while the biggest shock of the tournament saw England finish fifth in the standings, only ahead of winless Italy.

The Six Nations 2022 has arrived with an uninterrupted tournament expected this year following two turbulent editions of the annual rugby showpiece event.

No spectators were allowed to attend any of the matches, while France's third match, against Scotland, was postponed and rescheduled due to a COVID outbreak in their camp.

Fans, players and coaches alike will be raring to go again in the most 'normal' edition of the tournament since pre-pandemic days, with full stadiums anticipated throughout the five weeks.

Wales, Ireland, Scotland, England, France and Italy will renew rivalries live on BBC and ITV platforms once again, meaning you can soak up every moment of the tournament without paying a penny.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details you need to know about the Six Nations 2022 on TV including schedule, fixtures and kick-off times.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is the Six Nations 2021?

The Six Nations 2022 begins on Saturday 5th February 2022 and will run until Super Saturday on the 19th March.

The five-week tournament hasn't been completed in the expected period for two tournaments now, with England having to wait until Autumn 2020 to finish off that edition.

What channel is the Six Nations on?

A new TV deal has been struck in the UK which confirms BBC and ITV will bring every moment of every tournament between 2022 and 2025.

BBC will show all Scotland and Wales home fixtures, while ITV will broadcast each England, France, Ireland and Italy home games.

Check out the full schedule below for the full fixture list, kick-off times and channel details.

Six Nations TV schedule

Round 1

Saturday 5th February

Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Sunday 6th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 2

Saturday 12th February

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

France v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Sunday 13th February

Italy v England (3pm) ITV

Round 3

Saturday 26th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Sunday 27th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Wales v France (8pm) BBC One

Sunday 12th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 19th February

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV

France v England (8pm) ITV

Who won the Six Nations in 2021?

Wales are the reigning champions of the Six Nations following an excellent tournament in 2021.

They won four of their matches with their only defeat coming against France in a tight game in Paris.

The French came second, with an equal record to Ireland and Scotland in third and fourth respectively.

England finished fifth with their only victories coming against Italy and France, a result that may have denied Les Bleus the title.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.