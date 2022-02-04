All the noise is surrounding France right now, and to a lesser extent, Ireland, but the Scots have recorded some impressive victories and narrow defeats to elite nations over the past couple of years.

Scotland are going along nicely as they approach the Six Nations 2022 with quiet ambitions of competing for the title.

Gregor Townsend's men face England in their opening clash of the tournament with much of their hopes leaning on that one encounter.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Scotland in the Six Nations 2022.

Scotland Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Saturday 5th February

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Round 2

Saturday 12th February

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Round 3

Saturday 26th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

Round 4

Sunday 12th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV

Scotland Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Ewan Ashman, Josh Bayliss, Jamie Bhatti, Magnus Bradbury, Andy Christie, Scott Cummings, Rory Darge, Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Grant Gilchrist, Jonny Gray, Nick Haining, Jamie Hodgson, Stuart McInally, WP Nel, Jamie Ritchie, Pierre Schoeman, Javan Sebastian, Sam Skinner, Rory Sutherland, George Turner, Hamish Watson.

BACKS

Mark Bennett, Darcy Graham, Chris Harris, Stuart Hogg (captain), Rory Hutchinson, Sam Johnson, Blair Kinghorn, Rufus McLean, Ali Price, Cameron Redpath, Kyle Rowe, Finn Russell, Kyle Steyn, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Ben Vellacott, Ben White.

Scotland player to watch: Chris Harris – A defensive titan, Harris brings solidity to a team packed full of attacking flair

Scotland coach: Gregor Townsend

Scotland Six Nations 2022 prediction

Scotland are dark horses to win the whole thing in 2022. They're produced standalone victories up there with the best teams in world rugby.

They have lacked consistency but on their day, they could be the wildcard team that can break hopes in 2022. They kick off with a superb opportunity to defeat England and get their tournament off to a hot start.

Scotland will finish: 3rd

