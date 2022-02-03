Scotland v England Six Nations 2022

Gregor Townsend's men are on the rise and a narrow victory over Australia in the Autumn Internationals last year, on top of Six Nations 2021 victories against France and England, shows they have the talent to challenge any of the elite nations for silverware.

Scotland and England renew rivalries this weekend as they kick-start their Six Nations 2022 campaigns in Edinburgh on Saturday.

The Scots will be determined to start their tournament in the same fashion as least season as they ground out an 11-6 victory over England in Round 1.

England will be desperate to bounce back from last year's horror show which saw them finish fifth, only ahead of Italy.

Eddie Jones is under pressure to deliver, and knows the importance of getting off to a flying start. His men enjoyed an excellent autumn with victories over Australia and South Africa in back-to-back weeks.

When is Scotland v England on TV?

Scotland v England will take place on Saturday 5th February 2022.

Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Scotland v England will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Ireland v Wales.

What TV channel is Scotland v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One from 4pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Scotland's home matches.

How to live stream Scotland v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Scotland v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Scotland v England team news

Scotland: Hogg; Graham, Harris, Johnson, Van der Merwe; Russell, Price; Sutherland, Turner, Z Fagerson, J Gray, Gilchrist, Ritchie, Watson, M Fagerson.

Replacements: McInally, Schoeman, Nel, Skinner, M Bradbury, White, Kinghorn, Tuipulotu.

England: Steward; Malins, Daly, Slade, Marchant; Smith, Youngs; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Sinckler, Itoje, Isiekwe, Ludlam, Curry (capt), Simmonds.

Replacements: George, Marler, Stuart, Ewels, Dombrandt, Randall, Ford, Nowell.

Scotland v England odds

