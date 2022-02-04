Italy Six Nations 2022: Fixtures, squad and predictions
Your complete guide to Italy in the Six Nations 2022 including fixtures, full squad, key players and our prediction.
Italy return to the Six Nations 2022 desperate to give a strong account of themselves amid their torrid losing streak.
The Italians have lost 32 Six Nations matches in a row, a run stretching back to Round 3 of the 2015 edition when they shocked Scotland.
Coach Kieran Crowley will be determined for his men to end the streak and rebuild their credibility on the world rugby stage.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Italy in the Six Nations 2022.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Italy Six Nations fixtures 2022
Round 1
Sunday 6th February
France v Italy (3pm) ITV
Round 2
Sunday 13th February
Italy v England (3pm) ITV
Round 3
Sunday 27th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV
Round 4
Sunday 12th March
Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV
Round 5
Saturday 19th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
Italy Six Nations squad 2022
FORWARDS
Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Epalahame Faiva, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Fuser, Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Ivan Nemer, Giacomo Nicotera, Tiziano Pasquali, Giovanni Pettinelli, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Abraham Steyn, Cherif Traore, Giosuè Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani
BACKS
Callum Braley, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Fusco, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani, Stephen Varney, Marco Zanon
Italy player to watch: Paolo Garbisi – Picking out individuals from the Italy side is tricky given their relative weakness but Garbisi is a glimmer of light in the squad
Italy coach: Kieran Crowley
Italy Six Nations 2022 prediction
There's not much to say here other than it's going to be another tough slog for Italy as their cutlery drawer braces itself for another wooden spoon.
Italy will finish: 6th
If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1