The Italians have lost 32 Six Nations matches in a row, a run stretching back to Round 3 of the 2015 edition when they shocked Scotland.

Italy return to the Six Nations 2022 desperate to give a strong account of themselves amid their torrid losing streak.

Coach Kieran Crowley will be determined for his men to end the streak and rebuild their credibility on the world rugby stage.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Italy in the Six Nations 2022.

Italy Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Sunday 6th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 2

Sunday 13th February

Italy v England (3pm) ITV

Round 3

Sunday 27th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 4

Sunday 12th March

Italy v Scotland (2:15pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Italy Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Niccolò Cannone, Pietro Ceccarelli, Epalahame Faiva, Danilo Fischetti, Marco Fuser, Toa Halafihi, Michele Lamaro, Gianmarco Lucchesi, Sebastian Negri, Ivan Nemer, Giacomo Nicotera, Tiziano Pasquali, Giovanni Pettinelli, Federico Ruzza, David Sisi, Abraham Steyn, Cherif Traore, Giosuè Zilocchi, Manuel Zuliani

BACKS

Callum Braley, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Giacomo Da Re, Alessandro Fusco, Paolo Garbisi, Monty Ioane, Leonardo Marin, Tommaso Menoncello, Federico Mori, Luca Morisi, Edoardo Padovani, Stephen Varney, Marco Zanon

Italy player to watch: Paolo Garbisi – Picking out individuals from the Italy side is tricky given their relative weakness but Garbisi is a glimmer of light in the squad

Italy coach: Kieran Crowley

Italy Six Nations 2022 prediction

There's not much to say here other than it's going to be another tough slog for Italy as their cutlery drawer braces itself for another wooden spoon.

Italy will finish: 6th

