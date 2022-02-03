France v Italy Six Nations 2022

Fabien Galthie's men have recorded consecutive second-place finishes, but will feel disappointed not to have come away with more. Slack defeats have cost them dearly in recent years.

France head into the Six Nations 2022 as tournament favourites and will seek a routine victory over Italy in Round 1.

However, that was then and this is now. Convincing victories over Oceanic duo New Zealand and Australia last year continue to add to the growing sense that their time has come to lift the Six Nations trophy for the first time since 2010.

Italy head into the tournament expecting another tough slog as their losing streak of 32 Six Nations matches – that started in 2015 – continues into 2022.

Young players will be given a chance to impress and develop against some of the finest teams in world rugby, but they face another tricky five weeks.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v Italy on TV and online.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is France v Italy on TV?

France v Italy will take place on Sunday 6th February 2022.

Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

France v Italy will kick off at 3pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v England.

What TV channel is France v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 2:30pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.

How to live stream France v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to France v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v Italy team news

France: TBC

Italy: TBC

France v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (1/250) Draw (80/1) Italy (33/1)*

For all the latest Six Nations odds and more, visit bet365 today. Bet £10 & Get £50 in Free Bets for new customers at bet365.

Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

Advertisement

*Odds subject to change. 18+. T&Cs apply. BeGambleAware.org. Note – The bonus code RT365 does not change the offer amount in any way.