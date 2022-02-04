Ireland Six Nations 2022: Fixtures, squad and predictions
Your complete guide to Ireland in the Six Nations 2022 including fixtures, full squad, key players and our prediction.
Ireland head into the Six Nations 2022 hoping to upset the odds and claim the title from under French noses.
Andy Farrell's men enjoyed some superb form in 2021 and have continued to add quality players to their ranks.
France are the bookies' favourites to win the championship but Ireland will be confident they can challenge Les Bleus all the way.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Ireland in the Six Nations 2022.
Ireland Six Nations fixtures 2022
Round 1
Saturday 5th February
Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C
Round 2
Saturday 12th February
France v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV
Round 3
Sunday 27th February
Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV
Round 4
Sunday 12th March
England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV
Round 5
Saturday 19th March
Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV
Ireland Six Nations squad 2022
FORWARDS
Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier
BACKS
Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Michael Lowry, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton
Ireland player to watch: Mack Hansen – The wing has been selected for his full international debut following a rip-roaring start to the URC
Ireland coach: Andy Farrell
Ireland Six Nations 2022 prediction
Ireland enter this tournament with lofty ambitions and form to suggest they can go all the way.
It's far from a sure thing that France will rumble to the title despite their pre-tournament favourites tag.
Mack Hansen will add extra fire to an already bristling attack, while there are countless options for Farrell to choose from among his squad.
Ireland will finish: CHAMPIONS
