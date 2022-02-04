Andy Farrell's men enjoyed some superb form in 2021 and have continued to add quality players to their ranks.

Ireland head into the Six Nations 2022 hoping to upset the odds and claim the title from under French noses.

France are the bookies' favourites to win the championship but Ireland will be confident they can challenge Les Bleus all the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Ireland in the Six Nations 2022.

Ireland Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Saturday 5th February

Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C

Round 2

Saturday 12th February

France v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Round 3

Sunday 27th February

Ireland v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 4

Sunday 12th March

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

Ireland v Scotland (4:45pm) ITV

Ireland Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Ryan Baird, Finlay Bealham, Tadhg Beirne, Jack Conan, Gavin Coombes, Caelan Doris, Tadhg Furlong, Cian Healy, Iain Henderson, Rob Herring, Ronan Kelleher, Dave Kilcoyne, Peter O’Mahony, Tom O’Toole, Andrew Porter, James Ryan, Dan Sheehan, Nick Timoney, Kieran Treadwell, Josh van der Flier

BACKS

Bundee Aki, Robert Baloucoune, Joey Carbery, Jack Carty, Craig Casey, Andrew Conway, Keith Earls, Jamison Gibson Park, Mack Hansen, Robbie Henshaw, James Hume, Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Michael Lowry, Conor Murray, Garry Ringrose, Johnny Sexton

Ireland player to watch: Mack Hansen – The wing has been selected for his full international debut following a rip-roaring start to the URC

Ireland coach: Andy Farrell

Ireland Six Nations 2022 prediction

Ireland enter this tournament with lofty ambitions and form to suggest they can go all the way.

It's far from a sure thing that France will rumble to the title despite their pre-tournament favourites tag.

Mack Hansen will add extra fire to an already bristling attack, while there are countless options for Farrell to choose from among his squad.

Ireland will finish: CHAMPIONS

