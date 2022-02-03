Ireland v Wales Six Nations 2022

Wayne Pivac's men are without talismanic captain Alun Wyn Jones for the tournament among other injury problems.

Reigning champions Wales enter the Six Nations 2022 with high hopes but plenty of turbulence as they kick-off their defence against Ireland in Dublin.

They suffered a trio of consecutive defeats at the hands of Argentina, New Zealand and South Africa between July and November last year and could find it tough going in 2022.

Ireland are on an upward trajectory with Andy Farrell at the helm. They recorded a famous 29-20 victory over New Zealand last autumn and are among the stable of dark horses ready to ride in this tournament.

They are currently enjoying an eight-game win streak stretching back to Round 2 of last year's Six Nations when they were narrowly toppled by France.

When is Ireland v Wales on TV?

Ireland v Wales will take place on Saturday 5th February 2022.

Check out Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Ireland v Wales will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place this week, including Scotland v England.

What TV channel is Ireland v Wales on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 1:30pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches, while S4C will show every Wales game on their Welsh-language channel.

How to live stream Ireland v Wales online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v Wales on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v Wales team news

Ireland: Keenan; Conway, Ringrose, Aki, Hansen; Sexton (c), Gibson-Park; Porter, Kelleher, Furlong; Beirne, Ryan; Doris, van der Flier, Conan.

Replacements: Sheehan, Healy, Bealham, Baird, O'Mahony, Murray, Carbery, Hume.

Wales: L Williams; McNicholl, Adams, Tompkins, Rees-Zammit; Biggar, T Williams; W Jones, Elias, Francis, Rowlands, Beard, E Jenkins, Basham, Wainwright.

Replacements: Lake, G Thomas, D Lewis, S Davies, Moriarty, G Davies, Sheedy, Watkin.

Ireland v Wales odds

