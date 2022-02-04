Les Bleus have finished second in each of the last two editions of the tournament and will be frustrated not to have marked their recent progress with silverware to date.

France head into the Six Nations 2022 as favourites to bring home the trophy for the first time since 2010.

Fabien Galthié's men crushed New Zealand in their final Autumn Internationals outing to fire an ominous message at their European counterparts, but can they make their strength count?

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about France in the Six Nations 2022.

France Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Sunday 6th February

France v Italy (3pm) ITV

Round 2

Saturday 12th February

France v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Round 3

Saturday 26th February

Scotland v France (2:15pm) BBC One

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Wales v France (8pm) BBC One

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

France v England (8pm) ITV

France Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Demba Bamba, Gaetan Barlot, Daniel Bibi Biziwu, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Ibrahim Diallo, Thibaud Flament, Jean-Baptiste Gros, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Bernard Le Roux, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Peato Mauvaka, Yoan Tanga, Romain Taofifenua, Florent Vanverberghe, Florian Verhaeghe, Paul Willemse, Cameron Woki

BACKS

Leo Berdeu, Baptiste Couilloud, Jonathan Danty, Brice Dulin, Antoine Dupont, Jules Favre, Antoine Hastoy, Melvyn Jaminet, Matthis Lebel, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos, Teddy Thomas, Virimi Vakatawa, Tani Vili, Gabin Villiere

France player to watch: Antoine Dupont – Hardly an obscure pick but Dupont is simply glorious to watch and will be crucial to France's success

France coach: Fabien Galthié

France Six Nations 2022 prediction

Consecutive second-place finishes have left France frustrated in the last couple of editions of the tournament.

They head into this one as favourites, but Ireland roll into Paris in Round 2 and if they can get the home crowd riled up against their own team, the Irish could land a potentially deadly blow to Fabien Galthié's men.

It feels like they won't get a better shot, but will they take it?

France will finish: 2nd

