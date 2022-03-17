The reigning champions are set to relinquish their title but can still claw their way up to third in the table if results fall their way.

Wales are playing for pride on Super Saturday as their Six Nations 2022 campaign draws to a close with a home clash against Italy.

Wayne Pivac's men have been hamstrung by key injuries and third place would represent a decent showing from his men in the circumstances.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

Wales would require the favourites in each of the three games this weekend – themselves, France and Ireland – to all win to stand a chance of landing third against the odds.

Italy extended their losing streak to 36 games as they fell to a 22-33 defeat against Scotland last time out. It was a marked improvement, but their points difference fell to a catastrophic -122 for the tournament in just four matches.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Wales v Italy on TV and online.

When is Wales v Italy on TV?

Wales v Italy will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Wales v Italy will kick off at 2:15pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place on Super Saturday, including France v England.

What TV channel is Wales v Italy on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on BBC One and Welsh-language channel S4C from 1:45pm.

BBC have the rights to broadcast all of Wales' home matches.

How to live stream Wales v Italy online

You can also live stream the match via BBC iPlayer on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Wales v Italy on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Wales v Italy team news

Wales: TBC

Italy: TBC

Wales v Italy odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: Wales (1/150) Draw (66/1) Italy (18/1)*

