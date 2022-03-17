The permutations for the Irish are simple. Win the game and hope France lose or lose the game and that's the end of the matter.

Ireland have a shot at keeping their Six Nations 2022 title hopes alive when they face Scotland on Super Saturday in Dublin.

Andy Farrell's side made a meal of their clash with England, who were down a man for 78 minutes following Charlie Ewels' 82-second red card.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch Ireland v Scotland on TV and online.

When is Ireland v Scotland on TV?

Ireland v Scotland will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

Ireland v Scotland will kick off at 4:45pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place on Super Saturday, including France v England.

What TV channel is Ireland v Scotland on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 4pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of Ireland's home matches.

How to live stream Ireland v Scotland online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to Ireland v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Ireland v Scotland team news

Ireland: TBC

Scotland: TBC

Ireland v Scotland odds

