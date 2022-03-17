What channel is France v England Six Nations 2022 match on?
Check out how to watch France v England live on TV this week, plus the latest team news, predictions and odds.
France can secure a Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations 2022 with one final triumph over England in Paris on Super Saturday.
Les Bleus are so close to lifting the trophy for the first time since 2010 and will guarantee their name on it with a victory, regardless of results elsewhere.
If Ireland fail to beat Scotland, the tournament is already over and France will walk onto the field as champions. Even if Ireland win against Scotland, France's destiny remains in their hands.
They failed to set the world alight in their last outing against Wales but dug deep in a fixture that may have caused them trouble in previous years.
England will head to Paris with pride at stake but without a chance of lifting the trophy. Eddie Jones will hope his men can finish on a high note.
RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.
When is France v England on TV?
France v England will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.
Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.
What time is kick off?
France v England will kick off at 8pm.
There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place on Super Saturday, including Ireland v Scotland.
What TV channel is France v England on?
Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 7:15pm.
ITV have the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.
How to live stream France v England online
You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.
How to listen to France v England on radio
Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.
France v England team news
France: TBC
England: TBC
France v England odds
France v England prediction
England head to Paris with nothing to lose. France welcome them with everything to lose.
We've been here before. France have been here before. And these situations don't always swing their way.
If England get off to a flying start and play with the shackles off, the Parisian crowd could become a hinderance, not a help for the hosts and that could flip the match – and more than a few tables in Dublin.
However, on paper, France have the quality to get the job done. If they have learned from past mistakes when it comes to grinding out crucial, consistent wins in critical moments, they will see the job through. Expect a tense, low-scoring slog here.
France v England prediction: France win
