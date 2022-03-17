Les Bleus are so close to lifting the trophy for the first time since 2010 and will guarantee their name on it with a victory, regardless of results elsewhere.

France can secure a Grand Slam victory in the Six Nations 2022 with one final triumph over England in Paris on Super Saturday.

If Ireland fail to beat Scotland, the tournament is already over and France will walk onto the field as champions. Even if Ireland win against Scotland, France's destiny remains in their hands.

Six Nations 2022 on TV – schedule, kick-off times, channel details

They failed to set the world alight in their last outing against Wales but dug deep in a fixture that may have caused them trouble in previous years.

England will head to Paris with pride at stake but without a chance of lifting the trophy. Eddie Jones will hope his men can finish on a high note.

has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch France v England on TV and online.

When is France v England on TV?

France v England will take place on Saturday 19th March 2022.

Check out our Six Nations TV schedule guide for the latest times and information.

What time is kick off?

France v England will kick off at 8pm.

There's a full slate of Six Nations games taking place on Super Saturday, including Ireland v Scotland.

What TV channel is France v England on?

Fans can tune in to watch the game for free live on ITV from 7:15pm.

ITV have the rights to broadcast all of France's home matches.

How to live stream France v England online

You can also live stream the match via ITV Hub on a range of devices including laptops, smartphones and tablets.

How to listen to France v England on radio

Audio commentary of the game will be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.

France v England team news

France: TBC

England: TBC

France v England odds

In working partnership with the Radio Times, bet365 has provided the following betting odds for this event:

bet365 odds: France (5/14) Draw (28/1) England (12/5)*

