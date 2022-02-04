England Six Nations 2022

Eddie Jones' men finished fifth in 2021 after being toppled by Scotland, Wales and Ireland in convincing fashion.

England head into the Six Nations 2022 desperate to claw their way back into contention following a dismal tournament last year.

They produced some much-improved form during the Autumn Internationals but this feels like a pivotal tournament for Jones' future in charge of the side.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about England in the Six Nations 2022.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

England Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Saturday 5th February

Scotland v England (4:45pm) BBC One

Round 2

Sunday 13th February

Italy v England (3pm) ITV

Round 3

Saturday 26th February

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Round 4

Sunday 12th March

England v Ireland (4:45pm) ITV

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

France v England (8pm) ITV

England Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Alfie Barbeary (Wasps, uncapped), Jamie Blamire (Newcastle Falcons, 5 caps), Ollie Chessum, Leicester Tigers, uncapped), Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 31 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 36 caps), Alex Dombrandt (Harlequins, 4 caps), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 26 caps), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 31 caps), Jamie George (Saracens, 61 caps), Joe Heyes (Leicester Tigers, 2 caps), Jonny Hill (Exeter Chiefs, 12 caps), Maro Itoje (Saracens, 51 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 90 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 10 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 74 caps), Bevan Rodd (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Sam Simmonds (Exeter Chiefs, 9 caps), Kyle Sinckler (Bristol Bears, 47 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, 15 caps)

BACKS

Mark Atkinson (Gloucester Rugby, 1 cap), Orlando Bailey (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Saracens, 94 caps), Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints, uncapped), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, 5 caps), Ollie Hassell-Collins (London Irish, uncapped), Max Malins (Saracens, 10 caps), Joe Marchant (Harlequins, 7 caps), Jonny May (Gloucester Rugby, 69 caps), Luke Northmore (Harlequins, uncapped), Jack Nowell (Exeter Chiefs, 34 caps), Raffi Quirke (Sale Sharks, 2 caps), Harry Randall (Bristol Bears, 2 caps), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs, 43 caps), Marcus Smith (Harlequins, 5 caps), Freddie Steward (Leicester Tigers, 5 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 112 caps)

England player to watch: Marcus Smith – The Quins hot prospect is gearing up for a breakout tournament with mass public support for his inclusion in the side.

England coach: Eddie Jones

England Six Nations 2022 prediction

England will know a lot more about their standing among the Six Nations teams after this weekend. The clash with Scotland is the biggest of their tournament.

Victory would provide a massive lift around the squad, defeat would crush any green shoots of optimism. It could be another frustrating tournament for an England side who haven't improved as much as some of their opponents.

England will finish: 4th

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something else to watch check out our TV Guide. Visit our dedicated hub for more Sports news.