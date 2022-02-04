Wales Six Nations 2022: Fixtures, squad and predictions
Your complete guide to Wales in the Six Nations 2022 including fixtures, full squad, key players and our prediction.
Wales are aiming to defend their Six Nations title in 2022 with a weakened squad with Alun Wyn Jones still sidelined through injury.
Dan Biggar has stepped into the captaincy role for the tournament where he will be determined to inspire his men to overcome the turbulence that has enveloped Wales since the last tournament.
The Welsh enjoyed a narrow victory over Australia last autumn but came up short against South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina in 2021.
RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Wales in the Six Nations 2022.
Wales Six Nations fixtures 2022
Round 1
Saturday 5th February
Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C
Round 2
Saturday 12th February
Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
Round 3
Saturday 26th February
England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C
Round 4
Saturday 11th March
Wales v France (8pm) BBC One
Round 5
Saturday 19th March
Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C
Wales Six Nations squad 2022
FORWARDS
Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Jac Morgan, Ross Moriarty, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright
BACKS
Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Priestland, Callum Sheedy, Jonathan Davies, Uilisi Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl, Liam Williams
Wales player to watch: Dan Biggar – In the absence of Alun Wyn Jones, Biggar will step into the captaincy role with pressure on his shoulders
Wales coach: Wayne Pivac
Wales Six Nations 2022 prediction
This is not so much about the weakness of Wales as it is about the sheer strength of other teams in the tournament.
France are the favourites, Ireland are well-poised to strike for the title, Scotland simply cannot be discounted and England, well, their fortunes hinge on their opener in Edinburgh.
Wales are depleted going into the 2022 edition and may just come up short in one too many matches here.
Wales will finish: 5th
