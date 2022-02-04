Dan Biggar has stepped into the captaincy role for the tournament where he will be determined to inspire his men to overcome the turbulence that has enveloped Wales since the last tournament.

Wales are aiming to defend their Six Nations title in 2022 with a weakened squad with Alun Wyn Jones still sidelined through injury.

The Welsh enjoyed a narrow victory over Australia last autumn but came up short against South Africa, New Zealand and Argentina in 2021.

RadioTimes.com brings you everything you need to know about Wales in the Six Nations 2022.

Wales Six Nations fixtures 2022

Round 1

Saturday 5th February

Ireland v Wales (2:15pm) ITV / S4C

Round 2

Saturday 12th February

Wales v Scotland (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Round 3

Saturday 26th February

England v Wales (4:45pm) ITV / S4C

Round 4

Saturday 11th March

Wales v France (8pm) BBC One

Round 5

Saturday 19th March

Wales v Italy (2:15pm) BBC One / S4C

Wales Six Nations squad 2022

FORWARDS

Rhys Carre, Wyn Jones, Gareth Thomas, Ryan Elias, Dewi Lake, Bradley Roberts, Leon Brown, Tomas Francis, Dillon Lewis, Adam Beard, Ben Carter, Seb Davies, Will Rowlands, Christ Tshiunza, Taine Basham, Ellis Jenkins, Jac Morgan, Ross Moriarty, James Ratti, Aaron Wainwright

BACKS

Gareth Davies, Kieran Hardy, Tomos Williams, Gareth Anscombe, Dan Biggar, Rhys Priestland, Callum Sheedy, Jonathan Davies, Uilisi Halaholo, Nick Tompkins, Owen Watkin, Josh Adams, Alex Cuthbert, Louis Rees-Zammit, Johnny McNicholl, Liam Williams

Wales player to watch: Dan Biggar – In the absence of Alun Wyn Jones, Biggar will step into the captaincy role with pressure on his shoulders

Wales coach: Wayne Pivac

Wales Six Nations 2022 prediction

This is not so much about the weakness of Wales as it is about the sheer strength of other teams in the tournament.

France are the favourites, Ireland are well-poised to strike for the title, Scotland simply cannot be discounted and England, well, their fortunes hinge on their opener in Edinburgh.

Wales are depleted going into the 2022 edition and may just come up short in one too many matches here.

Wales will finish: 5th

