The Vamps star Connor Ball joins Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up

We’re not even half way through Strictly yet, but Dancing on Ice has now confirmed its full line-up for 2022. That means there are nervous celebs already falling flat on their faces in ice rinks up and down the country, as they start their training.

Advertisement

Alongside Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, The Vamps star Connor Ball is one of the last contestants to announce he will be taking part, and he will no doubt be trying to get to grips with skating ahead of the show.

Advertisement

If you’re not a fan of The Vamps, or just not up to speed on the members of the group, keep reading for everything you need to know about Connor as he joins the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up.