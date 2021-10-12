The Vamps star Connor Ball joins Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up
Will the pop star shine on the ice?
Published:
We’re not even half way through Strictly yet, but Dancing on Ice has now confirmed its full line-up for 2022. That means there are nervous celebs already falling flat on their faces in ice rinks up and down the country, as they start their training.
Alongside Pussycat Doll Kimberley Wyatt, The Vamps star Connor Ball is one of the last contestants to announce he will be taking part, and he will no doubt be trying to get to grips with skating ahead of the show.
If you’re not a fan of The Vamps, or just not up to speed on the members of the group, keep reading for everything you need to know about Connor as he joins the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up.
Who is Connor Ball?
Age: 25
Job: Bass guitarist and singer with The Vamps
Instagram: @connorball
Twitter: @TheVampsCon
Connor is a member of pop rock group The Vamps, who got together in 2012 and had success with two number one albums. Their hits include Wild Heart, Last Night and Somebody to You feat. Demi Lovato.
Connor might be able to get some reality show advice from his bandmate, James McVey who finished fifth on the 2018 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.
What has Connor Ball said about joining Dancing on Ice?
When announcing his involvement in this year’s series, Connor revealed he’s expecting to come out of the show with a few scrapes, suggesting he’s going to throw himself into the routines.
He wrote on Twitter: “There is no way I’m coming out of this with no injury, but I’m doing Dancing on Ice. Excited. Scared. Nervous.”
He later joked: “Please don’t tell me to break a leg, because I actually will.”
On Instagram, he confessed that he has no dance experience, saying: “I’ve never danced in my life but I’m going to have to learn some moves.”
there is no way i’m coming out of this with no injury but I’M DOING DANCING ON ICE. EXCITED. SCARED. NERVOUS. AHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/OhNBUjsV6R— con (@TheVampsCon) October 12, 2021
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.