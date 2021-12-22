Oti Mabuse confirmed to replace John Barrowman on Dancing on Ice
ITV has confirmed Oti will take John's place as a judge on the upcoming series.
Oti Mabuse, professional dancer and two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion, is officially joining the judging panel of ITV’s Dancing on Ice, with her debut set to air early next year.
The news comes after actor John Barrowman was confirmed to be leaving the judging panel.
“As a professional dancer I have always had so much respect for the skating professionals on Dancing on Ice,” Oti said. “It is an exceptional skill that is also so beautiful to watch.
“I’m feeling really enthusiastic about joining the panel alongside the legendary Torvill and Dean and Ashley Banjo. I can’t wait to see the celebrities thrive as they learn how to ice-skate and to champion the professional skaters as they create incredible choreography.
“Having been on both sides of the table, I know a little bit about how they’ll be feeling. It’s more than an honour and I already can’t wait to join the family.”
Oti has been a member of the BBC’s Strictly professional line-up for the past six years, winning the show twice, first with Kelvin Fletcher and again with Bill Bailey. She will now join fellow Dancing on Ice judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo on the panel.
Oti’s Dancing on Ice role won’t clash with her Strictly schedule, meaning there’s no reason to think she won’t be returning to dance another year on the BBC’s primetime favourite.
The Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up consists of: Sally Dynevor; Bez; Stef Reid; Liberty Poole; Ben Foden; Kimberly Wyatt; Regan Gascoigne; Rachel Stevens; Brendan Cole; Ria Hebden; Kye Whyte; Connor Ball.
Speaking to RadioTimes.com recently, Torvill and Dean said that the new series will “feel fresh and different”.
