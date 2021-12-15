Dancing on Ice’s Torvill and Dean on John Barrowman’s exit: “It’ll feel fresh”

Dancing on Ice judges and Olympic legends Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have given RadioTimes.com a hint of what’s to come when the 2022 series hits screens early next year.

John Barrowman will not be returning to the judging panel for the upcoming series, with ITV confirming the change back in October, saying: “We thank John Barrowman for two brilliant years on the Dancing on Ice panel and are pleased to be working with him again as host of the forthcoming All Star Musicals specials.”

While ITV hasn’t yet confirmed who will be replacing Barrowman, Torvill and Dean spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what the new line-up might be like.

“I think whatever the judging panel is going to be – I’m not going to tell you that yet, it’s a surprise,” Dean teased. “But you know, John was wonderful and brought a lot of energy.

“But I think we’ll maintain that with the new panel. And I think it’ll feel fresh and different again, so we’re excited.”

Enthusing about the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up of celebrities, Torvill added: “I don’t think we’ve ever had a show where we’ve started with such a high standard as we will do this year.”

The 2022 contestants include Pussycat Dolls star Kimberly Wyatt, former Strictly pro Brendan Cole and Love Island favourite Liberty Poole.

Olympic BMX rider Kye Whyte and ex-S Club 7 singer Rachel Stevens are also taking part.

Additional reporting by Lauren Morris.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022.

