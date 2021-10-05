Dancing on Ice 2022 reveals Paralympic athlete Stef Reid as third contestant

It may only be October but it’s never too early to get hyped for Dancing on Ice, which has just revealed Paralympic athlete Stef Reid as the latest celebrity to join its 2022 line-up.

Advertisement

The silver medallist, who has competed in three Paralympic Games throughout her career, is the third contestant to sign up for next year’s series, joining Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor and the Happy Mondays’ Bez in the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up.

Hosted by This Morning’s Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, Dancing on Ice is heading into its 14th series on ITV, with 12 celebrities set to take to the ice in a bid to impress the panel of experts as well as the public.

Read on for everything you need to know about Stef Reid – Paralympic athlete and Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Who is Stef Reid?

Getty

Age: 36

Job: Paralympic athlete

Instagram: @runjumpstefreid

Twitter: @runjumpstefreid

Stefanie Reid MBE is a track and field Paralympian who has won both bronze and silver medals at the Paralympic Games, competing in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

After losing her right foot in a boating accident as a teenager, Reid began competing in T44 long jump and sprint events and went on to win a bronze medal in the 200m at 2008 Beijing (representing Canada) and silver medals in long jump at both 2012 London and 2016 Rio (representing the UK).

The athlete has also taken home gold medals from competitions like the IPC World Championships, the IPC European Championships and the Disability Athletics Challenge.

Outside of sport, Reid has competed on Celebrity Masterchef and reached the semi-final in 2018.

What has Stef Reid said about joining Dancing on Ice?

The Paralympic medalist told Good Morning Britain earlier today that she’s excited for her time on the show.

Advertisement

“I’m going to be picking up a new sport this winter and it comes with a little bit of showbiz. I’m going to be a contestant on Dancing on Ice and it’s a little bit scary but I cannot wait!”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in the New Year. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.