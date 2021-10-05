Love Island’s Liberty Poole confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2022

ITV is almost half way through unveiling the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2022 and one of the latest stars to join next year’s competition is Love Island‘s Liberty Poole.

The TV personality, who is best known for appearing on Love Island’s most recent series, is taking to the ice in January after ITV confirmed her as a contestant alongside rugby player Ben Foden and Paul Gascoigne’s son Regan Gascoigne.

They are joining the likes of Happy Mondays star Bez, Coronation Street’s Sally Dynevor and Paralympian Stef Reid in the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up, hosted once again by This Morning’s Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Read on for everything you need to know about Love Island star and Dancing on Ice 2022 contestant Liberty Poole.

Who is Liberty Poole?

Age: 21

Job: Love Island star

Instagram: libertypoolex

Twitter: @Liberty_Poole

Liberty Poole is best known for competing in the 2021 series of Love Island and making it to Day 54 of the competition.

The former waitress and marketing student from Birmingham entered the villa on Day One of the reality TV show and coupled up with water engineer Jake Cornish.

While the two took their relationship to the next level whilst on the show, becoming girlfriend and boyfriend, they broke up just days before the final and decided to voluntarily leave the show.

What has Liberty Poole said about joining Dancing on Ice?

Love Island’s Liberty Poole announced she was joining the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up on Tuesday 5th October, saying in a statement: “I grew up watching Dancing On Ice and my mum actually used to be a figure skater.

“I ice skate as a hobby sometimes so I can get around the rink but I can’t do any tricks, no pirouetting or anything so I’m really looking forward to pushing myself and learning as much as I possibly can. Not just skating around the ice but actually dancing on ice. Bring it on!”

Poole also took to Instagram to share the news, writing: “I’m going to be learning to dance…on ice! Wish me luck! So excited to join the show that I’ve loved watching for years.”

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in the New Year.