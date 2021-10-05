Dancing on Ice signs rugby star Ben Foden for 2022 series
Ben Foden is swapping the rugby field for the ice as he joins the line-up for Dancing on Ice 2022.
Published:
English rugby player Ben Foden has joined the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up.
The sportsman will take to the ice early next year alongside Love Island‘s Liberty Poole, Coronation Street stat Sally Dynevor, Happy Mondays star Bez and more.
He’ll be hoping to impress the panel of judges – however, John Barrowman won’t return to Dancing on Ice next year.
We know Ben is a good sportsman, having won 34 caps for England in the space of four years, but how will Ben fare on the ice?
Here’s everything you need to know about him, including what he had to say about signing up for the 14th series of Dancing on Ice.
Who is Ben Foden?
Age: 36
Job: Rugby player
Instagram: @ben_foden
Twitter: @ben_foden
Ben Foden is an English rugby player who plays for Rugby United New York in Major League Rugby. A fullback or scrum-half, he won 34 caps for England between 2009 and 2013.
Foden was previously married to The Saturdays star Una Healy, with whom he shares two daughters Aoife and Tadhg. The pair split in 2018, and he married Jackie Belanoff-Smith in 2019. Jackie gave birth to their daughter Farrah in 2020.
What has Ben said about joining Dancing on Ice 2022?
Ben is looking forward to learning a new skill.
Speaking of his new signing, he said: “I used to skate a little when I was a kid. I’d go to ice discos when I was 15, 16 (years old) and you’d always see these kids that could do pirouettes that had a proper dancing background. I like the idea of learning a new sport and a new skill. I’m quite competitive as well so I like the challenge of competing against others doing something that I’m not necessarily good at!”
Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in 2022. Want something else to watch? Check out our full TV Guide or visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.