The series started back in 2006 and ran until 2014 when ITV pulled the plug. But they put the plug back in and the show relaunched in 2018 and continues to this day.

Season 14 of ITV's Dancing on Ice is well underway now and in a few weeks we will have another winner to add to the list - but it feels like anybody could walk away as the winner as we hit the halfway point.

But who has won Dancing on Ice in the past? Here is the full list of winners - including who won the show twice!

Season 13 - Sonny Jay (2021)

The current reigning champion until this latest season draws to a close is Sonny Jay who was partnered with Angela Egan. The pair impressed throughout and beat everyone else to claim the top spot.

They emerged victorious in the final with Coronation Street actress Faye Brooks finishing second.

Season 12 – Joe Swash (2020)

Joe had quite the journey on the show as he had two partners over the course of his run. First up was Alexandra Schauman, and then from week four he was paired up with Alex Murphy.

Victory came for Joe in the end as he was able to beat the 2020 runner up, Perri Kiely.

Season 11 - James Jordan (2019)

The second season of the revived show was won by James Jordan who was partnered with Alexandra Schauman on the road to victory.

Second and third place in 2019 were Love Island's Wes Nelson and The X-Factor's Saara Aalto, respectively.

Season 10 - Jake Quickenden (2018)

Dancing on Ice returned from a four-year hiatus with a bang in 2018 - and a star-studded line-up to boot!

Jake Quickenden emerged as the winner for the first season back, beating out Brooke Vincent and Max Evans in the final.

Season 9 (All Stars) - Ray Quinn (2014)

You'll see Ray's name again further down this list as he is the only person to win the show twice.

Originally the final season of the show before it was revived four years later, Season 9 was an All Stars series that had some of the best contestants from past instalments competing once again.

Season 8 - Beth Tweddle (2013)

Olympic artistic gymnast, Beth Tweddle, won the final regular season of the original run alongside her partner, Daniel Whiston.

Former EastEnders actor, Matt Lapinskas came in second place, while boxer, Luke Campbell, took the third spot.

Season 7 - Matthew Wolfenden (2012)

Emmerdale star, Matthew Wolfenden, got bragging rights in 2012 when he skated to victory with his partner on the ice, Nina Ulanova.

Another soap star just missed out on winning with Hollyoaks actress Jorgie Porter coming in second, while The X-Factor legend, Chico, came in third place.

Season 6 - Sam Attwater (2011)

EastEnders star, Sam Attwater, who played the role of Leon Small, was the winner in 2011 and he was paired with Brianne Delcourt as he danced his way to the winners spot.

Sam had tough competition in the final but he was able to clinch victory from second and third-placed Laura Hamilton and Chloe Madeley.

Season 5 - Hayley Tamaddon (2010)

2010's winner was Former Emmerdale actress Hayley Tamaddon who starred in the ITV soap as Del Dingle.

She had some tough competition in season 5 but her skills proved to be the best of the bunch and she clinched victory from both Gary Lucy and Kieron Richardson in the grand final.

Season 4 - Ray Quinn (2009)

Ray Quinn claimed his first Dancing on Ice win in 2009 before returning to win the All-Stars season 5 years later.

But that was nearly investigative journalist, Donal MacIntyre or Liberty X singer, Jessica Taylor who came in second and third place.

Season 3 - Suzanne Shaw (2008)

Victory might not have been pure and simple, but Former Hear'Say singer Suzanne Shaw was able to claim it in season 3.

Former Hollyoaks and Coronation Street star Chris Fountain came in second in 2008, while it was another Corrie star, Zaraah Abrahams, that finished in third place.

Season 2 - Kyran Bracken (2007)

Former England rugby player, Kyran Bracken, was paired with Melanie Lambert in the second season and he would have been glad he did as the pair went on and won the season.

Runner up was actress Clare Buckfield, while Blue star Duncan James came in third.

Season 1 - Gaynor Faye (2006)

Dancing on Ice began all the way back in 2006, and the first-ever winner was Gaynor Faye who was best known for her role in Coronation Street as Judy Mallett.

Actors Stefan Booth and Bonnie Langford grabbed second and third place in the season that only had 10 contestants at the start.

