Taskmaster series 11 air date – line-up, hosts and when it’s on TV

Still struggling to get the images of Daisy May Cooper, Johnny Vegas, Katherine Parkinson and Mawaan Rizwan getting up to no good on Channel 4’s Taskmaster?

Well, there’s plenty more where that came from, with the bizarre gameshow back for series 11 this March.

Hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, thew show will see a brand new line-up of Taskmaster contestants battling it out in a series of challenges.

So, when is it back? And which celebs will be taking part?

Here’s everything you need to know about series 11 of Taskmaster.

Taskmaster series 11 air date

Series 11 of Taskmaster will kick off on Channel 4 on Thursday, March 18th at 9pm.

Taskmaster series 11 line-up

Channel 4

Described by Channel 4 as a “a quintet of quivering comics”, this year’s line-up includes actor Charlotte Ritchie, known for appearing in the BBC’s Ghosts, stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix of Hate Thy Neighbour fame, Not Going Out’s Lee Mack, comedian Mike Wozniak, Frayed star and comedienne Sarah Kendall.

They will be battling it out in a series of “stupefying tasks testing their ingenuity, and weeding out their stupidity”.

Taskmaster series 11 hosts

Getty Images

Greg Davies and ‘little’ Alex Horne will be returning to host the 11th series of the comedy show.

The pair have presented the last 10 series, with creator Horne giving the celebs celebs their tasks and Taskmaster Davies himself awarding points from his throne.

Last year, the series moved over to Channel 4 from Dave, however, the duo have promised to keep the format pretty much the same with Davies previously telling RadioTimes.com: “It’ll be very much the same show is our plan with Taskmaster, because people seem to like the show and we like doing it the way it is.”

Where is the Taskmaster house?

One of the things viewers have become particularly fascinated by is where the show is filmed.

The iconic Taskmaster house is located in Chiswick, and is a three-bedroom bungalow at Chiswick Bridge, Great Chertsey Rd, London W43U.

The property is a former groundskeepers’ cottage inside a golf course and was previously listed to be rented for £4,117 per month.

Check out our page on where Taskmaster is filmed to find out more information on the show’s location, including how the show’s crew live on the property during filming.

Who won Taskmaster series 10?

Channel 4

Comedian comedian Richard Herring was crowned the series 10 champion, winning a bust of Greg Davies’ head.

He follows behind former Taskmaster winners, which includes 2019 star Ed Gamble, Katherine Ryan and Joe Widdicombe – who won the first ever series of the show.

Is there a Taskmaster series 11 trailer?

Not yet, but we expect it to be just as bizarre as a recent 10-second clip the show posted to their Twitter account.

In the clip a narrator can be heard saying “the tyrant is back” as the camera zooms in on Horne sitting on his phone while painted white to appear like a statue.

You honestly cannot make this stuff up!

When is Taskmaster Champions of Champions 2021?

An official air date hasn’t been confirmed for the show just yet, but it will see Liza Tarbuck, Kerry Godliman, Lou Sanders, Ed Gamble and Richard Herring – who were the winners of series six to 10 respectively – battle it out for a chance to be crowned the ultimate Taskmaster champ.

Taskmaster series 11 starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, March 18th at 9pm.