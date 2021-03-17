Accessibility Links

Charlotte Ritchie teases a “frustrating” challenge from Taskmaster’s upcoming series

The Fresh Meat star spoke to RadioTimes.com ahead of her Taskmaster debut on Thursday.

Charlotte Ritchie

Published:

Taskmaster’s Charlotte Ritchie has teased some of the challenges from the upcoming series, revealing that certain tasks were “so frustrating”.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com in an exclusive interview, Fresh Meat and Ghosts star Ritchie said that completing some of the Taskmaster challenges was every bit as stressful as it looks.

“The things that were frustrating were the ones that were more abstract – you do become competitive with yourself and you go, ‘I desperately want to crack this annoying code that Alex has decided’.

“There was one group task, I don’t think I can say anything specific, but there was a task where we just couldn’t work out what the rules were and it was so frustrating. It’s maddening because you know the logic is somewhere.”

She added that the more complicated tasks were a struggle after time in lockdown.

“It definitely takes a lot of brain power and I really didn’t have very much of it when I came into the show, especially in the studio bits. I mean, having sat at home for a long time only talking to my flatmates – it was a real shock.”

Taskmaster’s 11th series begins on Channel 4 later this week, with Ritchie competing against Not Going Out’s Lee Mack, stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix, Frayed’s Sarah Kendall and Man Down’s Mike Wozniak in the upcoming episodes.

Hosted by Greg Davies and Alex Horne, the comedy game show challenges a Taskmaster line-up of five celebrities to complete a series of ridiculous tasks for the chance to win a golden bust of Davies’ head.

Taskmaster starts on Channel 4 on 18th March. If you’re looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide. Also visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

