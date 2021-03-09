Accessibility Links

Meet the celebrities taking part in Taskmaster series 11

Everything you need to know about the celebrity line-up taking part in series 11 of Taskmaster.

Taskmaster cast

Published:

Channel 4’s beloved comedy game show Taskmaster is back with a brand new series of ridiculous challenges, hilarious hijinx and another line-up of celebrities making fools out of themselves for our entertainment.

Hosted by Cuckoo’s Greg Davies and show creator Alex Horne, series 11 will see five new TV stars take on a series of wacky tasks in a bid to win points and head home with a golden bust of Greg’s head.

Channel 4 announced the celebrity line-up for series 11 back in December, with the stars of Not Going Out, Ghosts, Frayed and Man Down heading to the Taskmaster house and awaiting Alex Horne’s instructions.

Here’s everything you need to know about the cast of Taskmaster series 11.

Charlotte Ritchie

Charlotte Ritchie
Channel 4

Charlotte Ritchie rose to fame after landing the role of Oregon in Channel 4 sitcom Fresh Meat, and has since starred in BBC Three's Siblings, BBC One's Call The Midwife and supernatural comedy Ghosts.

She currently appears in E4’s Dead Pixels and Mae Martin’s comedy Feel Good.

Lee Mack

Lee Mack
Channel 4

Best known for writing and starring in sitcom Not Going Out, comedian Lee Mack is also a panel show regular, captaining a team on BBC One's Would I Lie to You and hosting Sky One's Duck Quacks Don't Echo.

Outside of entertainment shows, Lee Mack has appeared in an episode of Doctor Who, Horrible Histories: The Movie and BBC Two sitcom Semi-Detached.

Jamali Maddix

Jamali Maddix
Channel 4

Jamali Maddix is best known as a stand-up comedian, regularly performing on the London circuit, taking shows to the Edinburgh Fringe festival and appearing on The John Bishop Show, Live at the Apollo and 8 out of 10 Cats.

He also hosted Viceland TV’s documentary series Hate Thy Neighbour, which looked at extremists from around the world.

Sarah Kendall

Sarah Kendall
Channel 4

Australian comedian Sarah Kendall created, writes and stars in Sky comedy-drama Frayed alongside Diane Morgan and Robert Webb. She has also appeared in BBC Two's Motherland, Russell Howard's Good News, E4 sketch show Beehive and BBC Radio 4's satirical news show The Now Show.

Mike Wozniak

Mike Wozniak
Channel 4
Mike Wozniak is a comedian and actor best known for playing Brian in Channel 4 sitcom Man Down. He also appeared in sketch show Walliams & Friend, Drunk History: UK and Urban Muths as Leory Nieman.

Taskmaster series 11 starts on Channel 4 on Thursday, March 18th at 9pm.  If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our hub for more Entertainment news.

